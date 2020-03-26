Brexit means Ireland better placed to confront Covid-19, says Varadkar

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has told the Dáil TDs were taking unprecedented actions to respond to an unprecedented emergency.

The thousands of hours spent preparing for Brexit was now an advantage, because the plans to prepare for that challenge were now of use in facing the challenge of coronavirus, he said.

Opening the marathon debate on the Emergency Measures in the Public Interest (Covid-19) Bill, which would normally take months to deal with, Mr Varadkar praised the staff of Leinster House for their efforts.

And he paid tribute to the Opposition parties for what he described as their constructive role. The Government was grateful for their understanding and cooperation, he said, and it was an example of the parties working together for the good of the country.

The Dail will stop its debate at 8 pm to applaud health workers on the frontline of the Covid-19 crisis. It was agreed following a proposal from People Before Profit TD Brid Smith.

Ms Smith said the House should join in with a national action on Thursday evening at 8 pm to show appreciation for the efforts of healthcare workers.

As part of required social distancing measures, just one third of the Dail’s 160 TDs are present and sitting two seats apart for the debate.

The House will sit for some 12 hours beyond the original 8pm deadline to finish the Bill which includes a rent freeze for tenants, prohibition on evictions and a pause in any notice to quit already issued.