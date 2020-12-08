Brexit: Martin discusses stalled talks with von der Leyen

Taoiseach Micheál Martin spoke to European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen last night following her lengthy phone call with British prime minister Boris Johnson.

The two leaders discussed the prospects for a deal when Mr Johnson travels to Brussels to meet Ms von der Leyen later this week.

Amid pessimism in Dublin and Brussels about the prospects for an agreement, it is understood she believes that a path to a deal can still be found, despite the differences between the two sides.

Ms von der Leyen spoke to a number of EU leaders last night, following her conversation with Mr Johnson.

However, with EU leaders due to meet in Brussels on Thursday, there are fears the patience of EU member states with the process is exhausted, as they contemplate another EU summit being dominated by Brexit.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said yesterday the talks must finish by tomorrow, in advance of an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday.

BREXIT: The Facts Read them here

This morning Mr Johnson warned it was proving “very, very difficult” to make progress in the talks.

Mr Johnson said: “Our friends have just got to understand the UK has left the EU in order to be able to exercise democratic control over the way we do things . . . But hope springs eternal, I will do my best to sort it out if we can.”

Senior officials in Dublin yesterday discussed preparations for January 1st, with significant disruption at ports expected even if there is a deal between the two sides.

Mr Johnson and Ms von der Leyen will meet face-to-face in Brussels in the coming days in a final effort to salvage negotiations on Britain’s future relationship with the European Union.

The two agreed to meet after they held a 40-minute phone call on Monday to take stock of the negotiations.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, who was in Brussels on Monday for a meeting with EU foreign ministers, warned the mood was starting to shift away from making compromises to secure a deal towards preparing for a no-deal outcome.

He said there was “a great deal of frustration on the EU side” and that many foreign ministers were becoming resigned to a no-deal.

The British government has agreed to drop treaty-breaking clauses in the Internal Market Bill and in a forthcoming taxation Bill if it reaches agreement with the EU in a joint committee on how the Northern Ireland protocol should be implemented.

EU member states have already appealed to the European Commission to roll out contingency plans for a no-deal outcome, and it is expected to act swiftly if the negotiations conclude without success.