Brexit: Lorries to descend on UK airfield for no-deal rehearsal

More than 100 lorries are set to descend on a disused airfield in the UK as the British government carries out a major test of its plans for border disruption in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

The trial in Kent on Monday will test out Manston airfield near Ramsgate as a mass HGV holding bay to ease congestion on roads to Channel ports, the British department for transport confirmed.

Letters to hauliers from the department and Kent County Council, which emerged last week, said the practice run would take place during morning rush hour at 8am and again at 11am to “establish the safest optimum release rate of HGVs” from the airfield to Dover along the A256.

It said it would pay for 100 to 150 lorry companies to take part in the trial of Operation Brock, although a driver has since claimed he turned down the job because he was only being offered fuel expenses.

On Sunday road signs directing traffic could be seen set up on the runway and on roads surrounding the airfield.

A department spokeswoman said: “We do not want or expect a no-deal scenario and continue to work hard to deliver a deal with the EU.

“However, it is the duty of a responsible government to continue to prepare for all eventualities and contingencies, including a possible no deal.

“We will be testing part of Operation Brock to ensure that, if it needs to be implemented, the system is fully functional.”

Congestion at the Channel ports caused by the reintroduction of customs checks on goods has been one of the most commonly cited negative effects of a no-deal withdrawal from the EU at the end of March.

Also known as Kent International Airport, the site closed in 2014 after owners could not find a buyer. - PA