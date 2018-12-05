Brexit legal advice warns of UK trapped in talks by Irish backstop

Legal advice on the Brexit deal, published reluctantly on Wednesday after MPs found the British government in contempt of parliament, warns the terms of the Irish backstop could trap the UK in “protracted and repeated rounds of negotiations” in the years ahead.

The legal status of the arrangements for preventing a hard border in Northern Ireland - and in particular, the UK’s ability to extricate itself - are at the heart of the bitter political row about whether MPs should accept the prime minister’s deal.

In a six-page document finally released on Wednesday, Britain’s attorney general, Geoffrey Cox, concedes, as he did in parliament on Monday, that the UK could be trapped “indefinitely” in the backstop.

He stresses that the protocol setting out the backstop would “endure”, even if negotiations between the two sides broke down. “In international law, the protocol would endure indefinitely until a superseding arrangement took its place,” the document says.

Without a legal exit route, unless both sides agree a satisfactory arrangement is in place that makes the backstop unnecessary, he says the UK would have to rely on the arrangement being political uncomfortable for the EU - because it gives the UK market access without accepting single market rules in full.

But he warns that disputes about whether the UK should be able to exit could become intractable.

“In the absence of a right of termination, there is a legal risk that the United Kingdom might become subject to protracted and repeating rounds of negotiations,” it concludes.

“This risk must be weighed against the political and economic imperative on both sides to reach an agreement that constitutes a politically stable and permanent basis for their future relationship. This is a political decision for the government.”

Leavers in the cabinet, including Michael Gove and the then Brexit secretary, Dominic Raab, insisted on receiving legal advice before they would sign up to the backstop.

Mr Raab subsequently resigned, warning that “the regulatory regime proposed for Northern Ireland presents a very real threat to the integrity of the United Kingdom”.

The details of the advice are likely to inflame the concerns of pro-Brexit MPs who fear the temporary arrangements enshrined in the backstop could become permanent.

Mr Cox finds that the “review mechanism”, painted by Downing Street as a negotiating victory, “adds little, other than procedurally, to the international law position to which the protocol is already subject”.

The former chief whip Mark Harper on Tuesday became the latest senior Tory to say his party should reject the deal - and in particular, should repudiate the backstop.

The government was forced to publish the legal advice after being found in contempt of parliament in a pair of historic votes on Tuesday.

The shadow Brexit secretary, Keir Starmer, had used an arcane parliamentary procedure called a humble address to demand that Cox’s full legal advice be made available to MPs.

The government failed to contest the humble address, but then insisted it would only publish a summary document - which Mr Cox presented in a statement to the House of Commons on Monday.

But Sir Kier continued to force the issue and after the government lost two votes the leader of the Commons, Andrea Leadsom, announced that the full advice would be published. - Guardian