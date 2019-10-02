Boris Johnson will set out his ‘final’ Brexit offer to the EU later today at the Tory conference in Manchester.

The British government will submit its formal proposals to Brussels on how Britain can overcome the backstop dilemma. It also happens to be Johnson’s first actual offer. And judging from all the details that have been leaked in advance of it, it is already sounding not worth the paper it is written on. The proposals are, predictably, our lead today.