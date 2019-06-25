Brexit: Johnson strategy resembles pure game of chance
Inside Politics: Likely new PM claims he could reopen talks and fix backstop issue with technical fixes
Boris Johnson claimed he could dive back into the closed Brexit negotiations. Photograph: EPA/ANDY RAIN
Brexit is becoming eerily like Deal or No Deal, the Channel 4 game show Noel Edmonds used to host where a contestant kept opening 22 boxes, valued between 1p and £250,000.
It was a pure game of chance, but contestants were encouraged to reveal their “game plans”. They varied between crystal therapy, cosmic vibes and complicated algorithms. They all shared one characteristic: they were useless. The outcome was random – it was a pure game of chance.