Brexit is becoming eerily like Deal or No Deal, the Channel 4 game show Noel Edmonds used to host where a contestant kept opening 22 boxes, valued between 1p and £250,000.

It was a pure game of chance, but contestants were encouraged to reveal their “game plans”. They varied between crystal therapy, cosmic vibes and complicated algorithms. They all shared one characteristic: they were useless. The outcome was random – it was a pure game of chance.