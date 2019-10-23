Brexit: Johnson sprint finish secures votes for withdrawal Bill

Inside Politics: British prime minister concedes he will have to talk to EU leaders about Brexit extension

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Harry McGee

House of Commons MPs announcing the result of a vote setting out the proposed timetable for the Brexit withdrawal Agreement Bill . Photograph: JESSICA TAYLOR/UK PARLIAMENT/AFP via Getty Images

House of Commons MPs announcing the result of a vote setting out the proposed timetable for the Brexit withdrawal Agreement Bill . Photograph: JESSICA TAYLOR/UK PARLIAMENT/AFP via Getty Images

All the action yesterday in Dublin and London was happening ditch-side.

Perched on top of the Dáil ditch were plenty of mouthy Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil hurlers, roaring at each other over electronic voting.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.