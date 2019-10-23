Brexit: Johnson sprint finish secures votes for withdrawal Bill
Inside Politics: British prime minister concedes he will have to talk to EU leaders about Brexit extension
House of Commons MPs announcing the result of a vote setting out the proposed timetable for the Brexit withdrawal Agreement Bill . Photograph: JESSICA TAYLOR/UK PARLIAMENT/AFP via Getty Images
All the action yesterday in Dublin and London was happening ditch-side.
Perched on top of the Dáil ditch were plenty of mouthy Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil hurlers, roaring at each other over electronic voting.