Brexit: Johnson’s plans ‘fall short’ in number of aspects , Varadkar says

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he does not understand how customs checks can be avoided between the State and Northern Ireland under the proposed deal put forward by UK prime minister Boris Johnson.

Speaking in Stockholm after a bilateral meeting with the Swedish prime minister Stefan Löfven, Mr Varadkar said the Irish Government could not agree to any deal which resulted in checks between the State and Northern Ireland.

Mr Johnson is proposing a new plan that would allow the United Kingdom to leave the European Union on October 31st.

He wants Northern Ireland to leave the EU customs union – the bloc’s tariff-free trading area – but to remain aligned with the EU’s single market rules.

Mr Johnson said on Thursday that under his plan, there would be no checks on the Irish border but at “other points of the supply chain”.

“I think there are two major obstacles,” Mr Varadkar said in Sweden.

“The first is the proposal on customs. I don’t fully understand how we can have Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland in a separate customs union and somehow avoid there being tariffs and checks and customs posts between North and South.

“We need to tease that through. Secondly, the issue of consent and democracy is important. I said before any consent mechanism must reflect the views of the majority of people of Ireland and Northern Ireland and no one party, not my party, not Sinn Féin, not the DUP, should be in a position to veto what would be the will of the majority of Northern Ireland or Ireland.

“I think if we end up in a no-deal scenario, it may be the case that we have to live with no deal for a period of time. Ireland will do what is necessary to protect the single market and ensure our place in the single market is protected, protecting our jobs and economy and prosperity.

“Having to do that for a period of time while we negotiate a deal or while we pursue other solutions is very different to an Irish Government actually signing up in an international treaty putting in place checks between North and South and that is something that we can not contemplate.”

Mr Löfven said he did believe it was possible to get a deal over the line and said he believed the text presented by the UK was a negotiating start point.

“Is it realistic, I can not give you a percentage. But yes it is possible otherwise we would not work on it. EU is right now making an analysis and there are some question marks raised by Mr Juncker and issues raised by Taoiseach. This was a paper, a legal text, we can start the discussions now so let’s really make an effort.”

Government response

Earlier Tánaiste Simon Coveney told the Dáil there will be no Brexit deal if the paper presented on by Mr Johnson is the final proposal. He said, however, he believed Mr Johnson wanted to make a deal but he “could forgive anyone for being sceptical” because Ireland had not been treated well through the changing Brexit process.

The Government regarded the proposal as serious, and that was why they are responding cautiously.

“But if that is the final proposal there will be no deal,” he told TDs. “There are a number of fundamental problems with that proposal”.

It would not be the basis of a final agreement “but I hope it will be a stepping stone”.

Boris Johnson's letter to Jean-Claude Juncker

But there were serious problems with the proposals for customs checks and over the role for the Northern Ireland Executive and a veto for any party on whether to stay in the agreement.

Mr Coveney was answering opposition questions about the British government’s proposals for a Brexit deal in the run up to the October 31st deadline.

Mr Coveney said “we cannot support any proposal that suggest one party or indeed a minority could make a decision for the majority on how these proposals would be implemented in the future. It would not be consistent with the Good Friday [Belfast] Agreement”.

The Tánaiste said there were some positives in the proposal including full regulatory alignment for goods, for agri-food products on the island of Ireland.

There are two significant problems, one of which was customs. “If you are insisting on the North being in a separate customs territory they raise the prospect of a customs check and we think that’s going to be a real problem”.

He said it did not deal with the commitment to no border infrastructure and it did not deliver on a commitment to an all-island economy.

Mr Coveney added that the paper’s proposals on a customs border “fundamentally disrupts what the Belfast Agreement addressed – allowing nationalists and unionists to live together “on an island of Ireland that functions with two jurisdictions but with real convergence between the two so that a border is largely invisible”.

He added that the Government’s approach to the talks would be as they had always been – “calm, respectful but very firm on this”.

Johnson in the Commons

Mr Coveney was speaking after Mr Johnson said his customs proposals “do not involve physical infrastructure at or near the Border – or indeed at any other place”.

Mr Johnson has told MPs he has made a “genuine attempt to bridge the chasm” to strike a fresh Brexit deal with the EU with his proposals to replace the backstop.

He told the House of Commons on Thursday: “This Government’s objective has always been to leave with a deal and these constructive and reasonable proposals show our seriousness of purpose.

“They do not deliver everything that we would’ve wished, they do represent a compromise, but to remain a prisoner of existing positions is to become a cause of deadlock rather than breakthrough.

“So we have made a genuine attempt to bridge the chasm, to reconcile the apparently irreconcilable and to go the extra mile as time runs short.”

Meanwhile European Parliament Brexit co-ordinator Guy Verhofstadt said agreeing to Mr Johnson’s Brexit proposals would be “nearly impossible” because of the backstop ideas.

Mr Verhofstadt particularly cited its reliance on the Northern Ireland Assembly, which has not sat for almost three years. He told Channel 4 News: “On this element it’s very difficult — and nearly impossible. Because it’s mainly repackaging the bad ideas that have already been floated in the past.”

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker will speak to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar later today. The commission said the phone call follows yesterday’s conversation between Mr Juncker and Mr Johnson on the Brexit plan

The Government and the European Commission have said they will engage with the British government over the coming days on proposals unveiled by Mr Johnson to replace the backstop.

However, there is little expectation in either Brussels or Dublin that a deal on the basis of new proposals is remotely possible in the weeks before the Brexit date of October 31st.

While the commission and Government here did not want to dismiss the British initiative, highly placed sources agreed it is unrealistic to expect that a new agreement could be struck on the basis of the British submission. Most are of the view that an extension to the October 31st date is likely.

Mr Johnson spoke to Mr Varadkar and Mr Juncker by phone on Wednesday and both men later said they would study the British proposals and continue to talk to London about them. He also spoke to German chancellor Angela Merkel.

Mr Juncker welcomed the British plan as a measure of Mr Johnson’s “determination to advance the talks ahead of the October European Council [Summit] and make progress towards a deal”.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier told the commission the proposals would be carefully studied and there is no question of rejecting them out of hand. But Brussels sources made clear the British plan would not be the basis for a new deal.

Dublin is equally keen not to reject the proposals outright. And Government sources said they are a basis for discussions, though not, in their present form, for an agreement.

After a phone conversation between Mr Varadkar and Mr Johnson on Wednesday night, sources said the Taoiseach had told the British prime minister the proposals “do not fully meet the agreed objectives of the backstop”.

However, Mr Varadkar undertook to “study them in further detail, and consult with the EU institutions, including the task force and our EU partners”.

Johnson’s proposals

Mr Johnson’s proposals, sent to Brussels on Wednesday afternoon, would mean Northern Ireland leaving the EU customs union – the bloc’s tariff-free trading area – but remaining aligned with the EU’s single market rules, the bloc’s uniform set of standards, for all goods including manufactured as well as agricultural and food products.

This would mean some checks on products and goods moving between Northern Ireland and the EU, but also customs checks on goods moving across the Border. London says the checks can be mostly conducted electronically, but some checks will still be required – a red line for Dublin.

Earlier in the day, Mr Varadkar repeated his pledge not to accept any deal that entailed checks on goods moving between North and South. He also disputed the assertion by Mr Johnson that such checks would be a “technical” matter.

“I think it’s much more than a technical issue,” he said. “It’s deeply political, it’s legal and the technical aspects are only a small part of it.”

In his closing speech to the Conservative party conference in Manchester, Mr Johnson described his proposal as a compromise for both sides that respects the Belfast Agreement. And he said Britain would leave with no deal if the EU rejects them. – Additional reporting PA