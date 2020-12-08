Brexit: Johnson and von der Leyen to hold talks tomorrow in attempt to salvage deal

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will hold crisis talks with British prime minister Boris Johnson in Brussels tomorrow evening to try to salvage a Brexit trade deal.

She said she looked forward to welcoming Mr Johnson and they would continue their discussion on the partnership agreement.

The prime minister will “continue discussions on the future relationship between the UK and the EU” over dinner, his office said in a statement.

It comes after the British government announced it would pull controversial clauses of legislation after an agreement was reached with the EU on how to implement arrangements for Northern Ireland, in a move that could help unlock a trade deal with the bloc.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin on Tuesday warned “we are facing the possibility of a no deal Brexit”.

The contested clauses of the Internal Markets Bill that would have overridden aspects of the Withdrawal Agreement agreed last year are to be scrapped, and no similar clauses will be introduced in a new Taxation Bill, London announced.

On Tuesday the two sides declared they had reached agreement on how to practially implement arrangements for Northern Ireland designed to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland and signed last year.

“Following intensive and constructive work over the past weeks by the EU and the UK, the two co-chairs can now announce their agreement in principle on all issues, in particular with regard to the protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland,” the two sides said in a statement.

“This is I think progress, and positives have been difficult to find in recent days when it comes to Brexit negotiations,” Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said.

“But this is most certainly an important positive for the island of Ireland as a whole, because what this does now is it provides the guarantees that Ireland’s place in the single market and the issues around the border are now all settled in terms of implementation”

“I think that is something worth recognising, and hopefully this is a signal that the British government is in a deal making mood and we can now carry some momentum from this around the future relationship discussions and hopefully a trade agreement that may or may not be possible in the next few days.”

US Democratic congressman Richard Neal, who warned about risks from Brexit to the Northern Ireland peace process, welcomed the agreement from the EU-UK joint committee.

The chairman of the House of Representatives ways and means committee, which signs off on US trade deals, has encouraged the EU and the UK “to continue to work together on a deal which would be beneficial to all including the people and businesses on the island of Ireland.”

The progress was unlocked in a meeting on Monday between British cabinet minister Michael Gove and the European Commission’s Maros Sefcovic, the two chairs of the joint committee set up to implement the Withdrawal Agreement.

European leaders expressed hope that the development would inject positive momentum to stalled talks on a free trade agreemen.

“We are still very far apart and we are not hiding this from anyone,” Commission Vice President Sefcovic told journalists.

“We removed one big obstacle from the way, and I hope we will see positive results also coming from this very complex negotiation, even though we are fully aware how complicated and demanding this process is.”

He added that the Commission would continue to monitor the situation to ensure that the agreement to withdraw the clauses was fully followed through.

German Europe Minister Michael Roth said it “remains totally uncertain” whether the meeting between Johnson and von der Leyen would be enough to unlock a deal. “We want an agreement but not at any price,” he told journalists.

No deal

The EU had warned that it would not be possible to sign a trade deal if Britain was simultaneously backtracking on the agreement reached last year, and the move is seen as a positive development towards an accord.

As TDs called for a debate on the preparedness for Brexit the Taoiseach told the Dail “unfortunately we are now facing the possibility of a no deal Brexit”. Mr Martin said “the situation where we are now is very serious. This isn’t about choreography”

He told Social Democrats TD Cian O’Callaghan and Independent Mattie McGrath who called for a debate that “we have to alert the House to the fact that we could be very well discussing preparations for a no deal Brexit. The situation is very serious.”

Mr Martin welcomed the decision of the British government “to withdraw the offending clauses” in their Internal Markets Bill, which would have allowed them to override the Northern Ireland protocol. He also welcomed the decision that they would not proceed with “offending clauses” on taxation.

He said that even if there is a deal they were still facing significant disruption. He said there were 1.5 million customs declarations a year and this would rise to 20 million a year.

Minister for European Affairs Thomas Byrne said that the UK’s threat to breach the Brexit deal on Northern Ireland “were a shadow hanging over the entire negotiations, including the trade agreement, so now that shadow has been lifted and it certainly improves the atmosphere.”

Northern Ireland’s business representatives welcomed the agreement but called for more details to be released on how the protocol would operate in practice against a backdrop of uncertainty around whether there would be trade agreement between the EU and the UK.

“We still need the conclusion of a free trade agreement to remove customs frictions and with three weeks left to go we still will need an implementation period to allow us to comply with the new requirements,” said Aodhán Connolly, director of the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium.

“While this is a positive step there is still much to do in little time.”

Full unity

Obstacles remain to be resolved however between the two sides, in particular agreement over how to ensure fair competition between companies and decide access to UK fishing waters after January 1st.

Chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier updated EU member states on the progress of the talks on Tuesday.

“Full unity. We will never sacrifice our future for the present. Access to our market comes with conditions,” Mr Barnier wrote after the briefing.

The agreement on the protocol covers outstanding issues including border control points for animals, plants and good of animal origin, medicine supply, the supply of chilled meats and other food to supermarkets, as well as state aid rules in Northern Ireland.

In addition, the two also reached “an agreement in principle” on decisions that the committee must make by the end of the year. This includes on an EU presence in the North to implement checks and controls, how to determine which goods are “not at risk” of moving in to the EU via Northern Ireland, the exemption of farming and fish subsidies from state aid rules, and details on how disputes can be solved on an arbitration panel.

The agreement in principle will be followed by the development of a draft text by the EU and UK, which must then be formally adopted by a meeting of the joint committee to be held by the end of the year.

On Tuesday morning Mr Johnson warned it was proving “very, very difficult” to make progress in the talks.

Mr Johnson said: “Our friends have just got to understand the UK has left the EU in order to be able to exercise democratic control over the way we do things . . . But hope springs eternal, I will do my best to sort it out if we can.”

Senior officials in Dublin on Monday discussed preparations for January 1st, with significant disruption at ports expected even if there is a deal between the two sides.