Brexit: Government turns to very-worst-case scenario
Preparations for no-deal departure of UK dominate last Cabinet meeting before Dáil’s summer recess
It is the last week of the Dáil, and you can sense the giddy mood among TDs as they count down the days to . . . Armageddon.
Yes, no salad days for the Government this summer as it prepares for the very-worst-case scenario that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has been saying for two years was unlikely: a hard Brexit and a hard border.