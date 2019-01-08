Brexit: Germany in ‘solidarity’ with Ireland over Irish backstop

German foreign minister Heiko Maas urged British politicians “to act responsibly” and unite behind the draft Brexit agreement to avoid a damaging no-deal scenario.

Speaking alongside Tánaiste Simon Coveney at a conference in Dublin on Tuesday, Mr Maas said less than three months before the UK’s exit from the EU, the final outcome was “up in the air” and a no-deal scenario was “still an option, despite the serious damage that this would cause on both sides.”

“There is too much at stake to take this lightly. We urge our British friends to act responsibly and unite behind the agreement that we have spent so much time and effort negotiation,” Mr Maas told an annual gathering of Irish ambassadors at Dublin Castle.

The German minister, a guest speaker at the Global Ireland 2025 conference, said EU member states were unified in “full solidarity with Ireland” behind the backstop guarantee in the draft Brexit agreement to avoid the return of a hard Irish border, pointing to the strength of standing together.

“We insisted and still do that a hard border dividing the Irish island is unacceptable. Some people called us stubborn,” Mr Maas told the conference.

“But the truth is avoiding a hard border in Ireland is a fundamental concern. It is a matter of principle, a question of identity for the European Union. A union that, more than anything else, serves one purpose: to build and maintain peace in Europe. ”

Mr Maas said Germans “understand how walls and borders can threaten peace.”

“We believe in the peace-making power of European unity, a belief we share with you, the Irish. Your Good Friday Agreement is living proof of this principle,” he said.

Speaking to the conference before introducing Mr Maas, Mr Coveney said “the time for wishful thinking” about Brexit was over. He urged UK politicians to “cast aside unrealistic options based on promises that simply cannot be delivered.”

The Tánaiste encouraged British politicians to support the proposed Brexit agreement that has divided the UK parliament saying that there was no alternative “waiting to be dusted off somewhere.”

“These are fateful days and weeks in British politics,” Mr Coveney, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and lead Government Minister on Brexit, told the conference.

The European Council was “ready to provide assurances” about the contentious backstop within the agreement that guarantees no hard border on the island of Ireland, he said.

The proposed Brexit agreement the table was “very best available” and achieved both vital goals of protecting the UK’s economy and the peace process in Northern Ireland.

He said the EU could not reopen the withdrawal agreement text, which is “the product of multiple compromises and highly detailed negotiations in across a wide range of areas over a two year period.”

“Believe me, the compromises were hard won on both sides,” he said, sharing a stage with Mr Maas.

As the prospect of a no-deal Brexit increases, Mr Coveney pressed British politicians to accept the deal.

“It is also wishful thinking to ignore the default outcome if nothing else is agreed - that default is a crash-out. Surely now is the time in Westminster for everyone, in government and in opposition, to cast aside unrealistic options based on promises that simply cannot be delivered,” he said.

“If that doesn’t happen quickly, in the absence of that realism, it is the hardliners who think no price is too high to pay for their version of Brexit who will win out to everybody else’s cost, most notably Ireland’s cost.”