Brexit: Foster says May is wedded to idea of Irish Sea border

British prime minister Theresa May’s Brexit plans have come under fresh pressure after the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), upon whose support she relies, said a letter from her about Brexit “raises alarm bells”.

The DUP accused the prime minister of breaking a promise that she would never sign up to a deal that treated Northern Ireland differently from the rest of the UK.

The party has been angered by a letter in which Mrs May said EU negotiators were still pushing for Northern Ireland to remain in the single market and customs union if talks collapse.

It has interpreted a promise made by Mrs May in the letter that she would never let a division of the UK “to come into force” as an admission that such a clause is set to be included in a final deal, the London Times newspaper reported on Friday.

The DUP has seized on a particular paragraph - seen by the Times - in which Mrs May said she could not accept circumstances or conditions that could break up the UK customs territory to come into force.

DUP leader Arlene Foster, tweeted on Friday: “The PM’s letter raises alarm bells for those who value the integrity of our precious union & for those who want a proper Brexit for the whole UK. From her letter, it appears the PM is wedded to the idea of a border down the Irish Sea with NI in the EU SM regulatory regime.”

Leak of letter

The leak of the letter is seen by some observers, as well as the DUP, as part of a laying of the ground by Mrs May for a showdown with the party over checks in British ports or factories in Northern Ireland or Britain.

Under the EU proposals, UK officials would be “competent authorities” to conduct the checks, but to EU rules, something the DUP has said will cross its “red line”.

DUP MP Sammy Wilson heaped further pressure on the government, telling RTÉ’s Sean O’Rourke Programme “the battle is not lost. Even if she gets it [her Brexit plan] through the Cabinet, she will lose it in the House of Commons.

“There will be consequences if the [British] government breaks its side of the agreement.” “This letter raises concerns. But nothing is proposed yet, we will make a judgment on the facts of the case.”

He said the British government had to abide by the vote of the people, who had voted for Brexit. He went on to warn that a no deal scenario would be “extremely damaging” to the economy of the Republic of Ireland.

Mr Wilson said he was concerned that once a legal backdrop is signed up to, “we know the direction that the EU will be heading in. They will veto it ever being removed.”

“That’s the harsh reality. All the prime minister’s points (in the letter) are aspirational. The back stop will be legal.”

Warning

The warning from the DUP underscores the travails Mrs May faces in getting any Brexit divorce deal, which London and Brussels say is 95 per cent done, approved by both her fractious party and by the Northern Irish lawmakers who keep her in power.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “The prime minister’s letter sets out her commitment, which she has been absolutely clear about on any number of occasions, to never accepting any circumstances in which the UK is divided into two customs territories. The government will not agree anything that brings about a hard border on the island of Ireland.”

The EU has insisted on a Northern Ireland-only “backstop to the backstop” in case negotiations on a wider UK approach break down. It is designed to avoid the return of a hard border between the Republic and Northern Ireland.

Any version of the backstop would apply unless and until a wider UK-EU deal on the future relationship solved the issue of how to avoid a hard border.

Ever since Mrs May triggered formal divorce talks in March 2017, negotiators have struggled to find a solution to the 400km land border on the island of Ireland.

The current proposal would see the whole of the United Kingdom remain inside a temporary customs arrangement with the EU, though it is unclear for how long and what would happen after it exits that.

The row comes as Brexit is expected to dominate the agenda of the British Irish Council on Friday, which will be attended by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, David Lidington, who is in effect Mrs May’s deputy, and the Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley.

Summit

The summit on the Isle of Man will also be attended by the first ministers of Scotland and Wales, Nicola Sturgeon and Carwyn Jones.

Brexit is also expected to be a focal point when Mrs May meets the French president for a working lunch after attending armistice commemorations in Belgium and France.

Downing Street has played down suggestions that a Brexit deal is imminent, after the European council president, Donald Tusk, appeared to indicate a breakthrough could come within the next week.

Meanwhile, Eurosceptic Conservative MPs have said they will still vote down the government’s Brexit deal, even if May negotiates an exit clause from the Irish backstop, according to the former minister Steve Baker.

The cabinet has been locked in a bitter internal wrangle about whether, and how, the government could extricate itself from the backstop, with some ministers concerned May’s plans could leave the UK in a permanent limbo.

Mr Wilson said another Brexit referendum would not solve the problem, people would have the same information and would make the same decision, he claimed. - PA/Guardian/Agencies