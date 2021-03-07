Brexit: Foster calls for dismantling of ‘disastrous’ Northern Ireland Protocol

Arlene Foster has called for the “disastrous” Northern Ireland Protocol to be dismantled.

The First Minister said the protocol has been “absolutely devastating” for Northern Ireland.

She also warned of an avalanche of checks on goods arriving into the region after grace periods end, insisting that was not what Brexit was about.

Last week, UK chief veterinary officer Dr Robert Huey told a Stormont committee that Northern Ireland could soon be required to carry out the same number of agri-food checks as the EU currently does as a whole.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that the current stand-off with the European Union about trade regulations in Northern Ireland was “bound” to happen.

Asked about chief UK Brexit negotiator David Frost telling Brussels to stop sulking over Brexit, Mr Johnson told broadcasters: “I think this is one of those issues we were always bound to have in the early stages of our new relationship with our friends in the EU and the various technical issues we are going to iron out.

Speaking during a visit to a vaccination centre in north London, he said: “I’m full of optimism about the future and the partnership we are building.”

Mrs Foster welcomed “small moves” by the UK Government in extending some of the grace periods on checks under the protocol.

But she said minds must now concentrate on finding a replacement for the mechanism which keeps Northern Ireland in EU customs rules.

“I welcome the fact that Government did move, but there’s much more to do, and actually the architecture of the protocol itself needs to be dealt with,” she told LBC Radio’s Swarbrick On Sunday show.

“There are other alternatives; of course those alternatives were rejected by the European Union, whether it was alternative arrangements, whether it was their own smart borders or indeed mutual enforcement which, of course, could be put in place as well.

“In order to find a solution, you have to have people who are willing to look for a solution, and up until now when we have indicated that the entire unionist community in Northern Ireland want this protocol gone. The answer you get from the European Union is ‘Yes, we should have more protocol’. It’s crazy, absolutely crazy.”

Mrs Foster said that once the grace periods on checks on goods under the Northern Ireland Protocol end, the number of agri-food certificates needed to come from Britain into Northern Ireland “will be close to the number currently processed by the European Union as a whole”.

“How is that proportionate in terms of what goes across from Great Britain into Northern Ireland?” she said.

“And what it is doing is causing a diversion of trade from GB into Northern Ireland, so Northern Ireland people are going to have to say ‘I need to find different suppliers’, and that’s not what Brexit is about.”

“Brexit was about the United Kingdom standing on the global stage, moving forward together, but because of this disastrous protocol that we have, that is not happening.”

Different view

The DUP’s partners in government, Sinn Féin, have a different view of the protocol.

Earlier, Stormont Finance Minister Conor Murphy accused the UK Government of “getting into a Mexican stand-off” with the EU.

He said the grace period extensions provide some short-term clarity for some people, but in the longer term it will damage the relationship between the UK and EU.

“The idea of doing a solo run on this, I think, is hugely damaging in the longer term, so if people think it might push that particular problem up the pipe for another few weeks or a month that’s well and good, but in the longer term business here need certainly,” he told the BBC’s Sunday Politics programme.

“I’ve spoken to the American administration, we’ve been speaking to European people. They are looking at what is the long-term future here, and if the British Government are going to get into a Mexican stand-off with the European Commission, then we are going to be the casualty in the middle of that.”

‘Shake off’

Earlier, chief UK Brexit negotiator David Frost called on Brussels to “shake off any remaining ill will” towards the United Kingdom for leaving the bloc as arrangements governing trade to Northern Ireland continue to prove contentious.

The European Commission has said it will take legal action against Whitehall after the UK announced it was extending a series of “grace periods” designed to ease trade between Northern Ireland – which remains in the EU single market for goods – and Britain while permanent arrangements are decided.

Mr Frost said on Wednesday that London’s move should allow time for constructive discussions with counterparts in Brussels.

But the intervention provoked a furious response in Brussels, with the EU accusing the UK of going back on its treaty obligations in the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement intended to ensure there is no return of a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Mr Frost said the move was lawful and designed to protect the everyday lives of people in Northern Ireland.

“With Boris Johnson as Prime Minister, our agenda is one of an outward-looking country, confident we can work with others towards common goals,” he said

“That is our hope for our ties with our European friends and allies too. I hope they will shake off any remaining ill will towards us for leaving, and instead build a friendly relationship, between sovereign equals.”

The Northern Ireland protocol in the Withdrawal Agreement was designed by the EU and UK to avoid a hardening of the border on the island of Ireland.

It means keeping Northern Ireland aligned to various EU rules, requiring checks on goods arriving into the region from Great Britain.

‘Disastrous tactical manoeuvre’

Elsewhere, the chief British negotiator in Northern Ireland from 1997 to 2007 said Mr Frost had chosen to “poke a stick in the eye” of the bloc by taking unilateral action on the grace periods.

Jonathan Powell, who was also Tony Blair’s chief of staff, said the move was a reprise of Mr Frost’s “disastrous tactical manoeuvre during the negotiations last year of breaking international law by unilaterally abrogating the protocol in the Internal Market Bill, which later had to be humiliatingly withdrawn”.

Writing in the Sunday Times, he said: “The only safe option is to find a way to make the protocol work better, which means trying to rebuild trust with the Irish and with the commission rather than attacking them.”

DUP leader Arlene Foster has criticised Brussels for taking a “very belligerent approach” to the difficulties caused by the protocol post-Brexit.

Mrs Foster also said “something had to give” and the UK had to take action and extend a grace period.

In the United States, the White House has again stressed the support of new US president Joe Biden for the Good Friday Agreement, which the protocol is intended to protect.

Prior to last year’s election, Mr Biden – who is famously proud of his Irish roots – warned the agreement must not become a casualty of Brexit. – PA