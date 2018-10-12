Brexit explained: Why does the Border matter and what is the backstop?

Why is the Irish Border such a big deal with Brexit?

The 499-kilometre border running from Carlingford Lough to Lough Foyle will become the only land border between the UK and the European Union after Brexit. The 1998 Belfast Agreement (also known as the Good Friday Agreement) brought peace to Northern Ireland and removed the need for checks along the Border. It also established North-South regulations and institutions that helped support the peace process. The Border is currently invisible and neither side wants the return of infrastructure or the creation of a hard border.

So what exactly is a hard border?

It is a frontier monitored and protected by customs officials, border inspectors, police or military. The fear is that the return of customs officials or border inspectors would be so unacceptable to people who travel freely across an open border that it would lead to anger and, potentially, violence. That could in turn lead to a police or military presence along the Border to protect check points. Customs and security posts along the Border were regular targets of republican paramilitaries during the 30-year Troubles.

Why would there be a need for border checks?

Different customs rules, regulations and standards will apply in Northern Ireland and the Republic if the UK is leaving the EU so the different rules could have to be enforced at a border.

What do the EU and UK want along the Border?

Neither party to the negotiations to both the withdrawal agreement and any future trade agreement post-Brexit wants to see the return of a hard border but they cannot agree a plan on how to achieve this.

So have they come up with anything to solve this problem?

The EU and UK agreed in a political deal in December 2017 that a “backstop” was required in the withdrawal agreement that would guarantee an invisible border in the event of no other solution to achieve this being found in a Brexit deal, either in a specific solution for Northern Ireland or in a broader EU-UK trade deal. In March 2018 the two sides agreed that there had to be a legal text - not just a political declaration - around how this option would work in practice should no better option be found.

What exactly is the backstop?

It is an insurance policy written into the withdrawal agreement, or Brexit treaty, guaranteeing no harder border on the island of Ireland. It would only be used as a last resort or the default option if the EU and UK could not reach an overarching free trade deal that would make trade so frictionless that there would be no border between the EU and the UK, including on the frontier between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

What backstop has the EU proposed?

Brussels believes a hard border can be avoided and the Belfast Agreement upheld if Northern Ireland remains fully aligned with the EU’s customs union and parts of the single market after Brexit. This would mean matching the rules north and south of the Border for customs, energy, environmental regulations and laws covering agriculture and fisheries. Northern Ireland would also stick to EU rules covering state aid and would fall under the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice in applying those rules.

What backstop has the UK proposed?

It has not offered one yet. It does not want a hard border but has not said how it would achieve this by way of a backstop while still proceeding with its plan to leave the EU single market and customs union.

Does the UK like the EU’s proposed backstop?

No. Theresa May has said that no British prime minister could agree to different rules applying to different parts of the UK that would separate Northern Ireland constitutionally and economically from the rest of the UK.

Does anyone else not like the EU plan?

Yes, the Democratic Unionist Party, the largest part in Northern Ireland whose 10 MPs at Westminster prop up May’s minority Conservative government, and hardline Brexit supporters within her party. Both have said that Northern Ireland cannot be treated any differently from the rest of the UK after it leaves the EU in March 2019 and is opposed to any checks between Ireland and Britain and what they see as a border in the Irish Sea.

Has the UK proposed an alternative plan?

Yes, May has said that under the UK government’s Chequers plan (read an explainer on the Chequers plan here) - the July 2018 proposal for a wider trade deal between the EU and the UK - the Border issue would be solved by effectively creating a free trade area for goods that would avoid the need for customs and regulatory checks between the EU and UK, including at the Border between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

Can a compromise be reached on the backstop?

It remains to be seen. In early October 2018, the British government appeared to float the idea of maintaining alignment for the whole of the UK with EU customs rules and that Northern Ireland would specifically remain aligned with EU rules on goods for a period beyond the transition period to December 2020 when current rules continue to apply. Both options would, May says, avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland. The DUP, however, has repeated its insistence that there should be no checks between Ireland and Britain, which this option would inevitably entail. The party’s leader Arlene Foster has warned that its “red line” - that there could be no Brexit deal that would divide Northern Ireland from the rest of the United Kingdom - was “blood red”. The EU has said that the Chequers plan is unworkable as its own negotiators try to “de-dramatise” its own backstop to make it more politically acceptable to the UK government and the DUP.