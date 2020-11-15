Brexit: EU will not ratify deal if UK tries to break international law, says Coveney

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has warned that the EU will not ratify a trade deal with the UK if it tries to reintroduce parts of controversial legislation aimed at overiding international law.

British prime minister Boris Johnson suffered an overwhelming defeat in the House of Lords late on Monday over the Internal Market Bill, which would allow ministers to break international law by reneging on parts of the Brexit withdrawal agreement reached with the EU last year.

Peers voted by 433 to 165 to remove clauses from the Bill that would give ministers the right to unilaterally disapply parts of the Northern Ireland protocol and its requirement for some customs checks on the Irish Sea between the North and Britain to avoid the necessity of a hard border on the island.

Speaking on Sky News on Sunday, Mr Coveney said: “If the British government is determined to continue with their Internal Market Bill, to reintroduce parts of that Bill that were removed by the House of Lords this week, then I think this is a deal that won’t be ratified by the EU because there’s no way the EU would agree to ratify a new agreement if the British government is breaking the existing agreement which is not even 12 months old”.

Referring to post-Brexit trade deal negotiations, Mr Coveney said: “I think I would sum it up by saying this is very difficult, but, it’s also very doable.

“And I think the consequences of not getting a trade deal and a future relationship deal... before the end of the year, I think is very significant.”

He said there was a need to dial down the language between the EU and UK in the Brexit talks.

He told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday: “The EU has said that it will have to take legal action against the UK if they proceed with breaking international law.”

He added that “the truth is the two sides are very far apart in terms of the expectations on the British side and the negotiating mandate that Michel Barnier has on the EU side.

Talks between Britain and the European Union broke off after a week of intense negotiations in London this week that were overshadowed by turmoil in Downing Street, in which senior aides to British prime minister Boris Johnson resigned and there was speculation about the position of chief negotiator David Frost.

At one point chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier took a break from negotiations and posted an image of himself “looking for level playing fields” in a London park.

Pressure is now mounting for a breakthrough as the EU’s national leaders prepare to gather for a video conference on Thursday, with disagreements over fish and how to ensure fair competition between British and EU companies persisting as a stumbling block.

The EU wants a deal by mid-November in order for it to be ratified by the time the transition arrangements expire at the end of the year and the UK leaves the customs union and single market.

Without a deal being struck, trade between the UK and EU will be subject to tariffs set out by the World Trade Organisation (WTO).