Brexit: DUP’s Donaldson says draft deal ‘may break up UK’

Theresa May’s proposed Brexit deal has the potential to break up the United Kingdom because it will treat Northern Ireland differently, Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MP Jeffrey Donaldson has said.

Mr Donaldson is the chief whip of his party, which props up the British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Tory government. He is one of 10 MPs whose support for the draft Brexit deal may be crucial to its success.

“From what we have seen and heard we do not believe this deal is the best deal,” Mr Donaldson said. “This deal has the potential to lead to the break-up of the United Kingdom and that is not something we can support.”

In a statement on Tuesday night, DUP leader Arlene Foster said her party wants “a sensible deal” which works for the North, the UK and the Republic but would oppose an agreement which it believed undermined the union between Britain and Northern Ireland.

“An agreement which places new trade barriers between Northern Ireland and Great Britain will fundamentally undermine the constitutional and economic integrity of the United Kingdom. That is not acceptable,” she said.

Ms May will chair an emergency cabinet meeting on Wednesday after negotiators agreed the draft text of a withdrawal agreement including a backstop to ensure there can be no hard border after Brexit.

If ministers approve the deal, it will go to European Union leaders at a special summit in Brussels on November 25th before being put to votes at Westminster and the European Parliament. Neither side released details of the agreement, which is reported to run to 500 pages, ahead of the cabinet meeting.

As soon as the breakthrough was announced, however, Conservative Brexiteers said they would vote against the deal, which former UK foreign minister Boris Johnson described as utterly unacceptable.

“It’s vassal state stuff as for the first time in 1,000 years this parliament will not have a say over the laws that govern this country. It is utterly unacceptable to anybody who believes in democracy,” he said.

“For the first time since partition, Dublin would have more say in some aspects of the governing of Northern Ireland than London. So I don’t see how you can support from a democratic point of view.”