Brexit: Dublin and Brussels dismiss UK proposals for North
Inside Politics: Johnson government put forward plan for ‘customs clearance centres’ a few miles either side of Border
Brussels and Dublin: not bowled over by Britain’s proposals for ’customs clearance centres’. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
Good morning.
Today is October 1st. On the last day of this month, the UK is due to leave the European Union. That matter will be very keenly contested in the coming month. If you already think there’s too much Brexit in the news, it might be time for a small trip to an uninhabited island.