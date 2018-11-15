Brexit: Dominic Raab leads series of resignations over exit deal

Britain’s Brexit secretary Dominic Raab has led a series of resignations from Theresa May’s cabinet on Thursday in the wake of the publication of a draft agreement on Britain’s exit from the European Union.

Work and pensions secretary Esther McVey and junior Brexit minister Suella Braverman quit following the earlier departure of Brexit secretary Dominic Raab and junionr minister for Northern Ireland Shailesh Vara . The aide to the education minister Anne-Marie Trevalyan also resigned.

The departures put prime minister Theresa May’s government into turmoil after she secured a Brexit deal that was criticised by opponents, allies and mutinous members of her party.

“The deal you put before the Cabinet yesterday does not honour the result of the referendum”, Ms McVey wrote in a letter to May.

Mr Raab wrote: “I regret to say that, following the Cabinet meeting yesterday on the Brexit deal, I must resign” . May’s plan threatened the integrity of the United Kingdom, he said.

“I cannot reconcile the terms of the proposed deal with the promises we made to the country in our manifesto at the last election. This is, at its heart, a matter of public trust.”

European Union leaders will meet on November 25th to endorse the divorce deal. Mrs May now faces the much more perilous struggle of getting parliament to approve the deal.

Westminster was braced for further resignations, amid widespread expectations that the prime minister may face a challenge to her position from Conservative MPs submitting letters of no confidence in her leadership.

Esther Mcvey has resigned as work and pensions minister over Brexit deal. Photograph: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Following the Brexit Secretary’s resignation, former Ukip leader Nigel Farage tweeted: “Well done Dominic Raab, a few more and we will be rid of this duplicitous Prime Minister.

Resignation letters Earlier this morning I informed the Prime Minister I was resigning from her Cabinet pic.twitter.com/ZeBkL5n2xH — Esther McVey (@EstherMcVey1) November 15, 2018 Today, I have resigned as Brexit Secretary. I cannot in good conscience support the terms proposed for our deal with the EU. Here is my letter to the PM explaining my reasons, and my enduring respect for her. pic.twitter.com/tf5CUZnnUz — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) November 15, 2018

BREXIT: The Facts Read them here

Junior minister

Hours earlier Shailesh Vara had quit as minister of state for Northern Ireland, saying Mrs May’s agreement, “leaves the UK in a halfway house with no time limit on when we will finally be a sovereign nation”.

His resignation came as European Council president Donald Tusk announced an extraordinary meeting of EU leaders in Brussels on November 25th, at which the withdrawal agreement and a political declaration on future relations will be finalised and formalised.

The pound plunged against both the euro and the dollar after Mr Raab resigned, fuelling a selloff in the British currency which was already struggling to gain traction.

Difficult choices

Ministers backed the deal on Wednesday night after a five-hour cabinet meeting which the prime minister described as impassioned, during which a number of the ministers spoke out against it.

“The choices before us were difficult, particularly in relation to the Northern Ireland backstop. But the collective decision of cabinet was that the government should agree the draft withdrawal agreement and the outline political declaration – this is a decisive step which enables us to move on and finalise the deal in the days ahead,” Mrs May said after the meeting.

The draft withdrawal agreement, running to 580 pages, seals the terms under which Britain leaves the EU. Its provisions, defining outstanding obligations and establishing a transition period in which both sides can adjust, range from dividing up the common property, securing the rights of each others’ citizens and agreeing a departure bill for the UK.

A protocol on Northern Ireland provides a backstop guarantee that will safeguard Ireland’s soft border, guarantees continued security co-operation, protects the Common Travel Area and safeguards both human rights and the 50 or so cross-Border programmes that have come out of the Belfast Agreement.

Northern Ireland will remain in the same customs territory as the rest of the UK, but will be subject to the EU customs code and to some EU regulations.

Britain will not be able to end the backstop unilaterally, and its governance will fall under the same structure as the rest of the withdrawal agreement, with an arbitration panel made up of two representatives from Britain, two from the EU and one independent member.

No confidence

Conservative Brexiteers said on Wednesday night they would vote against the deal when it is put to a vote in the House of Commons, probably early next month. A number of backbench MPs said they were writing to the chairman of the 1922 Committee seeking a vote of no confidence in the prime minister.

Mrs May acknowledged that she faced a struggle in seeking parliamentary approval for the deal, but she insisted that it represented the best available option.

“I know that there will be difficult days ahead. This is a decision which will come under intense scrutiny, and that is entirely as it should be and entirely understandable.

“But the choice was this deal, which enables us to take back control and to build a brighter future for our country, or going back to square one with more division, more uncertainty and a failure to deliver on the referendum.”

In Brussels on Wednesday night, European Commission president Jean Claude Juncker said the withdrawal agreement represents “decisive progress”.

In Dublin, the publication of the text was greeted by the Government as meeting all its essential requirements on the backstop, especially that it was not time-limited and it would not be possible under the terms of the treaty for the UK to unilaterally bring the backstop to an end.

Speaking at Government Buildings on Wednesday night, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said it was “one of the better days in politics”.

‘Bulletproof’

Asked if the backstop in the draft treaty was “bulletproof” – the term he had used last December – Mr Varadkar said it was “even stronger than what we had back in December”.