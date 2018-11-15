Brexit deal the ‘least worst’ outcome, Sinn Féin leader says

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald has described the draft Brexit agreement as the “least worst” outcome for Ireland.

But she warned there were a number of issues that needed clarity, including on the rights of Irish citizens in the North and the British attorney general’s understanding of the withdrawal deal.

“We have to be cautious about all these things,” she said.

“What we have in front of us is a set of mitigations, the least worst, if you like, type of outcome.

“Of course we have to be mindful to look at the provision of the backstop and test the durability of it.”

Ms McDonald said she had “a very good” conversation with British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday night, which was less “fraught” than previous discussions.

She told RTÉ Radio One that one of issues she raised was the “very restrictive” definition of rights for Irish citizens in the North, who will be living outside the EU after Brexit, and which she said “falls short” of what was promised last December.

The loss of MEPs will “be the most direct manifestation of the fact that rights have been lost” and Europe was strongly of the view that access to the parliament could be afforded through the government in Dublin, she said.

“I think everybody now knows what Brexit means and it was always clear there was not going to be to be deal without particular protections for Ireland and without those protections being enduring,” said Ms McDonald.

“That is what I believe the British political system now needs to be reflect upon, that reality and that is not going to change. Ms May finally grasped that and now the challenge is for the House of Commons to grasp it too.”

Ms McDonald said she also asked Ms May for sight of the British attorney general’s legal advice on the draft agreement, as it was important to “share not only text of deal but share people’s understanding and interpretation of what the deal means.”