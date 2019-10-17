Brexit deal: ‘Fair and balanced’ agreement reached between UK and EU

The United Kingdom reached a Brexit deal with European Union on Thursday but the agreement already faces opposition from the Democratic Unionist Party and the opposition Labour party.

British prime minister Boris Johnson said the “great new” Brexit deal had been agreed “that takes back control”.

“We’ve got a great new deal that takes back control — now Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment ,” Mr Johnson said in a Tweet.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Twitter: “Where there is a will, there is a #deal - we have one! It’s a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions. I recommend that #EUCO endorses this deal. (Read the full text of the agreement here).

In a letter to European Council president Donald Tusk ahead of Thursday’s European Council summit, Mr Juncker gave the agreement his backing.

“While I deeply regret the outcome of the referendum of 23 June 2016, I continue to believe that the European Union is best served by an orderly and amicable withdrawal of the United Kingdom from our Union,” he wrote.

“Our hand should always remain outstretched as the United Kingdom will remain a key partner of the European Union in the future.

“The negotiators reached an agreement on a revised Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland and on a revised Political Declaration on 17 October 2019. Both were endorsed by the European Commission. The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom also signalled his approval of these documents to me today….

We’ve got a great new deal that takes back control — now Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment #GetBrexitDone #TakeBackControl — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 17, 2019

🇪🇺🤝🇬🇧 Where there is a will, there is a #deal - we have one! It’s a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions. I recommend that #EUCO endorses this deal. pic.twitter.com/7AfKyCZ6k9 — Jean-Claude Juncker (@JunckerEU) October 17, 2019

“As I have indicated to you in the past, I believe it is high time to complete the withdrawal process and move on, as swiftly as possible, to the negotiation on the European Union’s future partnership with the United Kingdom.”

The European Commission’s chief negotiator, Michael Barnier, held a press conference to announce the deal. He outlined four main aspects of it:

Northern Ireland to remain aligned to “a limited range” of single market regulations on goods. That will require checks of goods in the Irish Sea.

The North will remain in the UK customs area, but the UK will apply the EU’s customs code in NI. That will require customs checks in the Irish sea on goods except those not at risk of entering the EU. However, it will also mean that the North benefits from future UK trade deals.

On Vat, arrangements have been made to maintain the integrity of the single market Vat rules, but they will satisfy the “legitimate wishes” of the UK.

There will be provision to ensure “long term democratic support” for these arrangements in the North. Four years after their entry into force, the elected representatives of Northern Ireland will decide by simple majority to continue them or not, Mr Barnier said.

This replaces the original backstop, and is not a transitional arrangement. This is the end state agreement on the North. “What really matters is the people,” Mr Barnier said. “What really matters is peace.”

On the future EU-UK relations, “level playing field” provisions have been agreed which will enable a future zero tariff-no quota free trade agreement. This means that the UK will not undercut the EU on standards, environmental regulations, labour laws, etc.

“The text of the agreement is now available,” he said. “I hope you enjoy reading it.”

Focus will now switch to Westminster and on the DUP in particular. As of this morning, they were not signed up, and it is clear the deal contains elements that they were previously vehemently opposed to. A senior Irish Government source is adamant that any further concessions from Dublin are out of the question.

The stance of the DUP is important because the party wields influence over some Tory Brexiteers, including the ERG group within that party. However, there are some indications members of the ERG may back the deal when the House of Commons meets to vote on it next Saturday even if the DUP remains opposed.

Britain’s Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said his party cannot support the Brexit deal. “As it stands we cannot support this deal ... also it is unclear whether it has the support of his allies in the DUP, or indeed, many allies on his own backbenches,” he said.

DUP statement stands

Earlier on Thursday Mr Johnson’s last-ditch attempt to clinch a Brexit deal was thrown into disarray just hours before the European Union summit when the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) said it could not support the agreement.

DUP leader Arlene Foster. File photograph: Niall Carson/PA

In a statement, DUP leader Arlene Foster and deputy leader Nigel Dodd said they “could not support what is being suggested on customs and consent issues” and that there is a “lack of clarity on VAT”, adding that the party will continue to work with the (British) government to try to get a “sensible” Brexit deal.

Following the news of the agreement, the DUP said its earlier statement “still stands”, indicating that the party will not back the deal in the House of Commons when it sits on Saturday. It is unclear if, therefore, how Mr Johnson will have the numbers to get the deal approved by MPs.

The full DUP statement released in a Tweet on Thursday morning reads as follows:

“We have been involved in ongoing discussions with the Government.

“As things stand, we could not support what is being suggested on customs and consent issues, and there is a lack of clarity on VAT

“We will continue to work with the Government to try and get a sensible deal that works for Northern Ireland and protects the economic and constitutional integrity of the United Kingdom”.

Mr Johnson had promised to take Britain out of the EU on October 31st come what may, despite a law that requires him to request an extension if no deal is done and approved by parliament by Saturday.