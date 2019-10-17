Brexit crisis deepens as DUP says it cannot support proposed deal

DUP leader Arlene Foster and deputy leader Nigel Dodds have said the party cannot support the current revised Brexit deal as it stands.

In a statement, they said they “could not support what is being suggested on customs and consent issues” and that there is a “lack of clarity on VAT”, adding that the party will continue to work with the (British) government to try to get a “sensible” Brexit deal.

The full DUP statement released in a Tweet on Thursday morning reads as follows:

“We have been involved in ongoing discussions with the Government.

“As things stand, we could not support what is being suggested on customs and consent issues, and there is a lack of clarity on VAT

“We will continue to work with the Government to try and get a sensible deal that works for Northern Ireland and protects the economic and constitutional integrity of the United Kingdom”.

The development comes as a blow to British prime minister Boris Johnson’s hopes of getting the revised deal passed, as the support of the DUP and Brexit hardliners is seen as crucial to getting any agreement through the House of Commons.

EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Wednesday night told EU ambassadors that a new deal was close but had not yet been agreed. The revised agreement was due to be considered by EU leaders at a meeting of the European Council in Brussels on Thursday and Friday.

The terms of the deal would mean Northern Ireland remains part of the UK customs territory but follows EU customs rules to avoid checks on the island of Ireland. Another major element is how the Northern Ireland Assembly would consent to such arrangements.

The only outstanding issue between the EU and UK was how Vat would be applied in Northern Ireland under new special arrangements for the North.

If approved, Mr Johnson had hoped to put the new deal before the House of Commons at a special sitting on Saturday to pave the way for Britain to leave the EU by the October 31st deadline.

Senior figures in Dublin said Mr Johnson was still working on Wednesday night to bring the DUP and their Brexiteer allies onside.

However, a source said it is “not clear” if Mr Johnson would sign up to the package without the backing of the DUP and Brexit hardliners.

Sterling fell after the news emerged. It fell 0.5 per cent versus the euro to as low as 86.81 pence, before steadying.–Additional reporting: PA