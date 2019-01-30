Brexit: Commons vote exposes delusion and divisions afflicting British politics

Inside Politics: May secures backing for amendment calling for backstop to replaced as Europe dismisses reopening of withdrawal talks

Harry McGee

Theresa May addresses the Commons following the results of voting on amendments put forward over the government’s Brexit deal. Photograph: UK Parliament/Mark Duffy/PA Wire

Moments before the crucial vote in the House of Commons last night, a Tory cabinet minister arrived into the chamber singing a tuneless song loud enough for journalists to hear. Its gist was: “La da la da dee. We have got the DUP.”

He might have been better singing the key lyrics of the Eagles classic song Hotel California: “You can check out anytime you want. But you can never leave.”

