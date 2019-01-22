Brexit: Another day of Britain going nowhere
British proposal for a bilateral treaty with Ireland to supersede backstop is quickly rejected
It feels like 100 years since the Brexit referendum of 2016
Yesterday was a landmark, an anniversary of a moment that would define the whole future of the State and our lives.
Yes, it feels like 100 years since the Brexit referendum of 2016, with more circular debates about backstops and Canada-plus and Norway-plus-plus than there have been arguments about who was with Pearse in the GPO.