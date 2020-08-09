Brendan Halligan dies aged 84

Brendan Halligan, former general secretary of the Labour Party and founder of the Institute of International and European Affairs (IIEA), a think tank on European and international issues, has died at the age of 84.

He died at home surrounded by his family following an illness.

Mr Halligan was the General Secretary of the Labour Party from 1967 until 1980, and was appointed a Senator in 1973 and elected as a TD for Dublin South-West in 1976.

He served as a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) from 1983 until 1984

More to follow.