Breaking: Parties agree programme for government with Martin set to become next taoiseach

A deal on a new programme for government has been agreed by the leaders of Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party and the details of the plan are now being circulated to TDs.

It has also emerged that Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin is set to become the next taoiseach under an agreement with Leo Varadkar under which they they will rotate the position.

Mr Varadkar is set to resume the role in December 2022.

The proposed programme for government, entitled “Our Shared Future”, says it “creates a vision for reform and renewal that can help Ireland recover and thrive”.

It says “Covid-19 has presented the global community with a terrible set of challenges to add to the ongoing climate and biodiversity emergency.

“In this programme for government we are asserting our ambition to meet these challenges, repair the damage that has been inflicted by the pandemic, and take the renewed spirit arising from these challenging times and translate it into action. Action that can deliver a better quality of life for all, equality within society and a deeper sense of connection to the natural world around us, and each other...

“The programme shows that it is possible to bring together the best thinking from three distinct parties, who differ fundamentally in terms of history,” it continues.

There are sweeping changes envisaged for transport with a decisive move from roads to public transport, the Metro, cycling and walking. The commitment to reduce carbon emissions by 7 per cent each year is also included with very specific language around targets and measurement.

A key part of the response to the economic downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic will be a Recovery Fund which will try to simulate increased demand and employment. It will run from 2020 through to 2022.

The three leaders, Micheál Martin, Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan, concluded their meeting shortly after midday and all signed off on the document.

Pension commission

Earlier, Mr Varadkar also confirmed the pension age would not rise to 67 next year, pending the findings of a commission into the issue, under the programme for government.

He told reporters in Dublin on Monday the new government deal “has strong economic and jobs package to get people back to work, which is crucially important”.

He said the deficit will be reduced once the “economy returns to jobs and growth”.

“We’ve got a very strong section on tax,” he said, citing a “tax shield” to make sure there was no increase in income tax or USC in the next Budget.

He said the parties were planning a tax package “that could be worth as much as €6 billion” linked to increases in earnings.

When asked if it was his understanding that Mr Martin would be taoiseach first, as was outlined by Fianna Fáil’s Michael McGrath on Monday morning, Mr Varadkar said it was.

On his way into a meeting in Government Buildings, Mr Martin said the “main issues have been resolved”.

He added: “The programme as it is now formulated does represent a significant new departure in terms of public policy, particularly in terms of housing, health, education and climate change itself.

“I think that is important that we make that transformation.”

The Fianna Fáil leader said it would be clear later this afternoon who would be taoiseach first.

As he left Government Buildings following the signing of the deal with other party leaders, Mr Martin said: “There will be a challenge getting the agreement accepted by the parliamentary party and our membership” but he added he was confident it would be accepted.

Asked to confirm that he would be the the first person to fill the rotating taoiseach position, he declined to answer saying that would be made clear once the parliamentary parties had met.

Earlier, Fianna Fáil finance spokesman confirmed there would be no immediate increase in the pension age under the terms of the planned programme for government.

He said he was satisfied with the “shape” of what had been agreed between his party and both Fine Gael and the Green Party on pensions, adding the issue was a complex one that would need to be teased out through a pensions commission.

Next taoiseach

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Mr McGrath also said the leadership of his party was not in question and that he expects Micheál Martin to be taoiseach in the new government.

Mr McGrath said while there were some outstanding issues that needed to be resolved on Monday morning on the final shape of the programme for government, he expected the deal to be signed off today.

“I am not expecting any major difficulties, but it is important that everyone is satisfied with the final agreement and can sign off on it.”

Mr McGrath said he was looking forward to introducing the document and explaining it to his own parliamentary party and to then move onto the different ratification processes of the individual parties.

Fianna Fáil’s imprint on the programme for government “will be evident” across a number of areas, he said, especially with regard to health care and reform. There is a need for additional capacity and the pre-Covid situation of one million people on waiting lists was not acceptable. “We need to tackle that.”

It made sense to use the additional capacity in the private sector to get treatment, said Mr McGrath.

There would be a need to kick start economic activity in line with public health advice, he added.

When asked if Mr Martin would be the first taoiseach of the new government, Mr McGrath said that the issue of taoiseach will be decided shortly, but that he expected his party leader would be taoiseach.

Party meetings

Leaving Government Buildings late on Sunday night, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said talks would continue on Monday.

It is believed Fine Gael was holding out for a commitment in the document to tax cuts in the future if resources allow.

The draft programme is expected to be approved by the three parliamentary parties on Monday if the leaders can reach agreement, and will then be put to the members of the three parties for ratification.

The programme for government commits the next government to reducing Ireland’s emissions of greenhouse gases by an average of 7 per cent annually.

The Greens’ priorities are also reflected in the increase in spending on transport infrastructure. All future capital spending on transport infrastructure will be split 2:1, favouring public transport over roads, and €360 million will be spent every year on cycling and walking infrastructure.

There will be a ban on the further exploration for gas in the waters off Ireland and a ban on the importation of fracked gas, which will halt the construction of the Shannon LNG project and other facilities.

The direct provision system will be abolished within the government’s term and replaced “with a new international protection accommodation policy centred on a not-for-profit approach”.

A number of referendums are also promised within the lifetime of the next government, including one on the right to housing.

There will be commissions on housing, tax and social welfare and on the future of the Defence Forces, and a permanent pay review body for the Defence Forces will also be established.

Carbon tax will rise to €100 per tonne by 2030 rather than €80 per tonne as is planned now, with the resources being re-invested in increased social welfare payments and investment in climate change policies.

A new economic stimulus plan for the retail and tourism sectors is expected in July, with a wider national recovery plan following in October.

The Land Development Agency will develop cost rental housing, as well as affordable purchase homes, affordable rental homes and social housing on State-owned land.

The document also commits that 50,000 social homes will be provided over the next five years, with an emphasis on new builds.