Bradley: Sinn Féin-DUP differences ‘have narrowed’

Northern Secretary Karen Bradley said she believes the differences between Sinn Féin and the DUP have narrowed and can be bridged.

She is hopeful that an agreement on devolved government can be agreed between all five political parties in the North before February 7th.

“The people of Northern Ireland voted for these politicians and they have a duty to deliver,” she told RTE’s Morning Ireland.

Ms Bradley said it was imperative that politicians reach agreement so that public services can be delivered.

She added she would like the talks to reach a positive conclusion before February 7th, the date she has to address the British parliament.

“Things have to be done. The budget has to be agreed.”

Ms Bradley said agreement had to be reached within weeks not months. “I am focused on making a success of these talks. I really do sense that all the parties are willing to make this work.”

The Northern secretary said while she was a supporter of indigenous languages in the United Kingdom, the issue of an Irish language act was one that would have to be dealt with by a devolved government in the North.

Northern Ireland has been without a fully functioning devolved government since last January when the late Martin McGuinness of Sinn Féin resigned as deputy first minister over the DUP’s handling of a botched green energy scheme and other matters.

Other key stumbling blocks include differences around access to civil marriage for LGBT couples, an Irish language act, a Bill of rights and legacy inquest funding.