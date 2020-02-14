Boyd Barrett: Sinn Féin has thrown in the towel on coalition

Sinn Féin has been criticised for “throwing in the towel” too early on a left-leaning coalition by one of its prospective partners in such an arrangement.

Richard Boyd Barrett of People Before Profit said on Friday he was surprised by the comments of Sinn Féin’s Eoin Ó Broin that such an arrangement would not be workable.

“I was surprised to hear him saying that. In my view, he is throwing the towel in much too early,” said Mr Boyd-Barrett.

“Fine Gael has said on a number of occasions that it’s up to Sinn Féin to try and form a left-wing coalition. Heather Humphreys [Minister of Business] said it again this morning [on Morning Ireland].

Mr Boyd Barrett said it would be naive to think Fine Gael would provide confidence and supply, but he said there was a possibility it would abstain in a vote for taoiseach and so allow a left-wing government to be formed.

He accepted it would not be stable. There are examples of coalitions in Europe and elsewhere that had deep minorities and had somehow managed to operate, sometimes fulfilling a full term.

“To me, it seems they are throwing in the towel before it has even begun. They know our position. But what are the views of the Green Party and the Social Democrats on this? Are they in favour of a leftist government or are they not?”

Mr Boyd Barrett said a coalition comprising Sinn Féin, the Greens, the Social Democrats and Solidarity People Before Profit, plus left-leaning Independents could muster 65 or more votes and then negotiate with others on a case-by-case basis to get decisions and legislation through the Oireachtas.