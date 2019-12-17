Boris Johnson keeps foot on Brexit accelerator
Inside Politics: Prime minister’s Bill will essentially outlaw extension to trade negotiations after the end of this year
A December 11th, 2019, photograph of Boris Johnson. Britain’s prime minister is pushing on with Brexit preparations. Photograph: BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Well that’s that innit? The whole Brexit thing is over. No more angst. No more uncertainty. No more not knowing. At least we know don’t we?
I’m afraid not. The Tories might have walloped Labour and the Lib Dems in the election, but Boris Johnson has still not taken his foot off the accelerator. I think during this term of parliament we will get weekly reminders of Boris living up to his bombast.