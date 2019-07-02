Boris Johnson in Belfast - ‘We will under no circumstances have a hard border’

Boris Johnson has told Tory members in Belfast there will “under no circumstances” be a hard border on the island, saying the issue will be resolved in a free trade deal after Brexit.

“Of course we need to sort out the problems of the Northern Irish border, where those problems should be sorted out in the context of the free trade deal that we are going to do when we have left on October 31st,” Mr Johnson said.

“I think it’s absolutely vital here in Northern Ireland to stress two things.

“Number one: that we will under no circumstances have a hard border. There will be no physical checks or infrastructure at the border in Northern Ireland.

“And number two: we will make sure we have an exit from the EU, a Brexit, that allows the whole UK to come out entire and undivided and we keep our union absolutely intact.”

Both Mr Johnson and his opponent in the leadership race for the Conservative party leadership and for British prime minister, Jeremy Hunt, are in Belfast on Tuesday.

Earlier, Mr Hunt gave the Tory leadership hustings his commitment to get powersharing back up and running in Northern Ireland.

He said: “First of all it’s totally unacceptable that politicians who are paid to run the NHS, to run the schools, to promote inward investment are not turning up to work and doing their job. “We have to be absolutely clear, this is a big abdication of responsibility and they need to get back to delivering what was a fundamental tenet of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement which was that devolved assembly. “What would I do as prime minister? Well, I think the lesson of that historic achievement back in 1998 is that the only way to do this is with the personal involvement of the prime minister.

“I think Theresa May has been very committed to Northern Ireland and to the union but I give you this commitment that I too as prime minister will put in the time personally to get that assembly back up and running.” - PA