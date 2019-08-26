Boris Johnson heading towards Brexit deadline ‘come what may’ - Flanagan

A no-deal Brexit would be “disastrous” for the UK but Boris Johnson and his cabinet are heading towards the Halloween deadline “come what may”, the Minister for Justice has said.

Charlie Flanagan made the remarks after it emerged that the European Union expects Britain to honour its financial obligations made during its membership of the union, even in the case of a no-deal Brexit.

The comments also come following a meeting between Mr Johnson and European Council president Donald Tusk at the G7 Summit in France at the weekend, in which there appeared to be no progress made in breaking the Brexit impasse.

Mr Flanagan said there’s a “big challenge” ahead to avoid the UK leaving the bloc without a deal.

“It seems clear that prime minister Boris Johnson and his Cabinet - comprising as they do a team of hard Brexiteers - are heading straight for the 31st of October come what may,” Mr Flanagan told WLR FM’s Deise Today programme on Monday.

“So there’s a lot of work to be done in the weeks ahead,” he said.

“A no-deal Brexit would be disastrous for the UK in particular. It will be very bad for Ireland. It will be very bad for the European Union and we need to do everything we can to avoid it,” he added.

Meanwhile European Affairs Minister Helen McEntee has denied that the current Brexit deal is dead.

Ruling out a time limit on the backstop, she said the only way of avoiding a no-deal Brexit is by the UK backing the Withdrawal Agreement.

She made the comments as she toured the An Post Mail Centre in Portlaoise on Monday where she was given details on how the service is planning for a no-deal Brexit.

On Sunday Fine Gael’s former Europe Minister Lucinda Creighton said there must be a “compromise” on the controversial backstop and called for a five-year time limit on the backstop to avoid economic devastation. She made the comments in the Sunday Business Post.

Ms McEntee was asked about her comments and whether Ireland and the EU should offer a time limit.

“A backstop with a time limit ceases to be a backstop, and it exists as an insurance mechanism,” she said.

“It’s there based on the fact that the UK have decided to leave the EU, it’s based on the fact that they have laid down red lines that they’re leaving the Single Market and the Customs Union.

“It’s based on the commitments that they have made to protect the Good Friday Agreement, to protect the invisible border, but also to protect the all island economy.

“We have always said if there are other options, if there are other ways to deal with all of those commitments and to address all of our concerns, then we’re very willing to listen to them.”

Ms McEntee accused Boris Johnson of trying to replace the backstop with only a commitment to “find some other solutions”.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s letter to European Council President Donald Tusk in which he asked for the backstop to be dropped, Ms McEntee said: “We’ve heard certain proposals which have already been looked at by the UK and the EU together over the past two and a half years.

“They’re not going to do the work that the backstop currently does.

“So for us again, a time time limit on the backstop essentially removes the backstop because an insurance mechanism with a time limit on it ceases to be an insurance policy.”

Asked if she thinks the Withdrawal Agreement in its current form is dead, Ms McEntee said: “I don’t accept that, the (UK) said themselves in a no-deal scenario they would want to engage very quickly with the EU.

“We need to try and re-establish engagement, we’re certainly glad to see Boris Johnson has made a number of visits this week.

“But obviously with less than 10 weeks to go, the only people that can take a no-deal off the table is the UK.”

- Additional reporting PA