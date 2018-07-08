Boris Johnson becomes third minister to quit over Brexit plan

Boris Johnson has resigned as British foreign secretary, becoming the third minister in 24 hours to walk out of the UK government rather than back Theresa May’s plans for a soft Brexit.

The British prime minister hammered out a compromise with her deeply divided cabinet in an all-day meeting at Chequers on Friday, but after consulting friends and allies since, Mr Johnson decided he could not promote the deal.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “This afternoon, the prime minister accepted the resignation of Boris Johnson as foreign secretary. His replacement will be announced shortly. The prime minister thanks Boris for his work.”

After the Chequers summit, it emerged that Mr Johnson had referred to attempts to sell the prime minister’s Brexit plan as ‘polishing a turd’.

David Davis

His resignation follows that of the Brexit secretary, David Davis, and Mr Davis’s No 2 at the Department for Exiting the EU, Steve Baker. Dominic Raab has been appointed as the new Brexit secretary.

The prime minister is due to address her backbench MPs in Westminster at 5.30pm. If 48 MPs write letters of no confidence to the chair of the backbench 1922 Committee, Graham Brady, Ms May will face a vote of no confidence.

Many of the prime minister’s supporters believe she would win such a contest, but if she lost, Ms May would face a leadership challenge, with Mr Johnson among the potential candidates.

In Mr Davis’s resignation letter, he said he believes Ms May’s proposal for a UK-EU free trade area governed by a “common rule book”, “hands control of large swathes of our economy to the EU and is certainly not returning control of our laws in any real sense”.

Mr Davis said he was “very clear” on Friday that he did not back Ms May’s Brexit plan and said he told the prime minister he would be the “odd man out” on it.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4 on Monday, Mr Davis said: “I took the view at the time this was not the best strategy, that there were better strategies available - we have been establishing them.”

‘She can survive’

He also said he believes Ms May is a “good prime minister” and insisted she can survive as leader.

Ms May had been hoping to win over Brexiteers after a backlash against her plans for leaving the EU.

Ms May told MPs in the Commons on Monday afternoon that the strategy agreed at Chequers is the “right Brexit” for Britain.

The prime minister said she disagreed with Mr Davis’s characterisation of the Chequers deal.“I am sorry that the government will not have the benefit of your continued expertise and counsel as we secure this deal and complete the process of leaving the EU, but I would like to thank you warmly for everything you have done over the past two years as Secretary of State to shape our departure from the EU,” she said.

British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn on Monday said there was a crisis in government and that Britain is no clearer what its future relationship with the EU looks like.

Reacting to news of Mr Davis’s resignation, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “We’ll see how things develop. As far as I am concerned, when Theresa May speaks she speaks for the UK government and that’s the basis I’ll be working on.”

Single market

Mr Varadkar said the UK must be a full member of the European Single Market, or else stay out of it entirely, in response to Ms May’s latest Brexit plan.

He gave a cautious welcome to the deal agreed by the British cabinet, which he hailed as a “real political success” for Ms May.

But he added that he had “some concerns about the workability of the UK’s customs” proposals and the plan’s effect on the integrity of the single market.

The new approach envisages a new UK-EU customs area, although Britain could apply different tariffs from the EU.

It would also align Britain to the European Single Market for goods, while moving away from it for services. – Agencies