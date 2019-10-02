Border checks much more than ‘technical issue’, says Varadkar

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has disputed the assertion by British prime minister Boris Johnson that checks on goods moving between North and South is a “technical” matter.

Giving his first response to the British proposals on replacing the backstop, Mr Varadkar said: “I think it’s much more than a technical issue. It’s deeply political, it’s legal and the technical aspects are only a small part of it.”

Mr Varadkar said he would consult other European leaders and the European Commission before deciding on a joint response to the British proposals. “But what I can say from the leaks that we’ve seen that what’s been put forward is not promising and does not appear to form the basis for an agreement,” Mr Varadkar told journalists at Government Buildings. “But we will always keep talking, we will always stay open to proposals from the British government. But like I say, I want to see them in writing first before coming to any definitive conclusion.” Mr Varadkar said that he expected to speak to Mr Johnson by phone later on Wednesday, “so perhaps I’ll have more to say after that.” He said he would use the opportunity to “ask him to listen to the voice of people in Northern Ireland. ”

“As prime minister of the United Kingdom he has a responsibility under the Good Friday Agreement to act with rigorous impartiality when it comes to Northern Ireland and that means listening to all of the parties in Northern Ireland and particularly the people of Northern Ireland who voted against Brexit, are in favour of the backstop and certainly do not want to see customs posts between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland,” he said.

Mr Varadkar said that if the UK, including Northern Ireland, leaves the EU, there will be checks on goods.

“But we have always argued that the best place to have those checks is at the ports and airports, and not along the 500km border between Northern Ireland and Ireland.

“We negotiated an agreement with prime minister [Theresa] May and the British government that enabled exactly that. And that’s our position and that’s what makes sense to us. And nobody in Northern Ireland wants checks on the Border between North and South. Nobody in the Republic wants checks between North and South.

“So why would any British government want to force that on Irish people North and South who don’t want it?”

DUP

The DUP welcomed the proposals as ensuring Northern Ireland leaves the EU customs union and upholding the Good Friday Agreement.

A statement said: “The DUP has always indicated that the United Kingdom must leave the EU as one nation and in so doing that no barriers to trade are erected within the UK.

“This offer provides a basis for the EU to continue in a serious and sustained engagement with the UK government without risk to the internal market of the United Kingdom.

“It will require changes to the draft withdrawal treaty and we welcome the fact that all sides now recognise that requirement in order to secure agreement.

“These proposals would ensure that Northern Ireland would be out of the EU customs union and the single market as with the rest of the United Kingdom.

“These proposals, which are entirely consistent with the spirit and principles of the Belfast Agreement, demonstrate commitment to working with our neighbours in the Republic of Ireland in a spirit of mutual co-operation whilst respecting the integrity of Northern Ireland’s economic and constitutional position within the United Kingdom.” Additional reporting: PA