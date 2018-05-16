Body of Canadian tourist recovered from Carrauntoohil

The body of a Canadian tourist has been recovered from Ireland’s highest mountain overnight in a difficult search involving more than 30 rescuers.

It is understood the man fell more than 100 metres in foggy conditions on Carrauntoohil, Co Kerry.

A woman believed to be his fiancee who was walking with him i raised the alarm at around 3pm on Monday and remained with him on her own on the mountain until searchers managed to reach them in darkness.

The couple are believed to be in their late 20s or early 30s.

Valentia Coastguard co-ordinated the operation by Kerry Mountain Rescue in the Hag’s Glen and Brother O’Shea’s Gully area of the mountain.

Alan Wallace of Kerry Mountain Rescue volunteers said conditions were “very difficult”. Communication was poor and there was quite heavy fog. It was very cold during the night and the team were in thermal gear, he said.

Mr Wallace said the team members had to carry out an extensive search. Reservists were also called in with equipment.

The man was brought down to Lisleibane at about 1am and pronounced dead by a doctor. A postmortem will be carried out at University Hospital Kerry in Tralee.