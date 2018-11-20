Bill would let all Irish-born children become citizens after three years

Children who were born in Ireland and who have been resident here for more than three years would be entitled to citizenship under a bill being brought by the Labour party.

Labour senators Ivana Bacik and Aodhán Ó Ríordáin have called on the government to support the bill which will be debated in the Seanad on Wednesday .

In a referendum in 2004, 79 per cent of the public voted against an automatic entitlement to citizenship for those born on the island.

The party said another referendum would not be needed to give certain children the right to remain in Ireland regardless of the status of their parents.

“Our bill would seek to regularise the position of children born in Ireland who have been resident here for at least three years and who are currently potentially facing deportation in some cases depending on the status of their parents,” said Ms Bacik.

“We have seen some recent cases where children have been treated in this unjust way despite the fact that they have been born in Ireland, they know no other home and they are effectively stateless if we do not give them permission to remain here.”

“We have seen these cases being dealt with in an arbitrary way on the basis of the discretion of the minister, and we say that is not good enough and it has led to injustice in specific cases.

“We do need to do something in our law to regularise the position of a small number of children to whom this applies,” she said.

The bill would amend the current citizenship laws to enable children who are born in Ireland and who have lived here for at least three years to be considered for citizenship as an independent applicant, irrespective of the status of their parents.

“It is the sort of provision that is provided for under the 2004 amendment to the constitution which took away the automatic entitlement of persons born in Ireland to be citizens but which allowed the facility to the Oireachtas to legislate for citizenship law. We need to change the law to deal with that injustice.”

The Labour Party opposed the 2004 referendum.

The plans come following the recent case of Bray schoolboy Eric Zhi Ying Xue.

The nine-year-old is a fourth class student in St Cronan’s Boys National School in Bray, Co Wicklow and, although born in Ireland, he is not a citizen. He had been facing deportation.

Minister for Health Simon Harris, who lives in Eric’s constituency, made representations to the Department of Justice and Equality on his behalf.

Mr Harris said last month that he had received “good news” that Eric did not face imminent deportation.