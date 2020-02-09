Bill to tackle online abuse against politicians ‘should be fast-tracked’

Stricter penalties need to be introduced to tackle online abuse directed at politicians and their families, Minister of State Kevin “Boxer” Moran has said.

Mr Moran said the level of “hatred” directed at him and his son Jamie, a councillor in Westmeath County Council, during the general election campaign was “horrendous”.

“It was disgraceful. It shouldn’t happen. I think the people who go into the Dáil should fast-track that Bill [on online harassment],” he said on Sunday.

“I’m thick skinned, I let it wash over, but for young people coming in I worry about it. It’s something that has to change. But that new Bill, I hope it comes in sooner rather than later.”

He faces a battle to retain his seat after securing more than 1,000 first-preference votes fewer than in 2016 in the Longford-Westmeath constituency. He said it would take a “miracle” for him to retain his seat.

He will take a month off to “go fishing” and spend time with his wife before going back to work in his taxi firm, if he doesn’t retain his seat, he added.

“I enjoyed it. I had great craic. I would do it all again. I’d say Longford-Westmeath is losing a very good politician in terms of what I delivered and what I worked at.”