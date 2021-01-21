Biden’s first job is to douse the flames of the Trump years

It was not so much a torch that was passed from US president 45 to 46 but an incendiary device. By the time Donald Trump finally and reluctantly agreed to pass it over, the invasion of the Capitol Buildings had occurred, and with it a strike at the heart of American democracy.

Biden’s first job after being sworn in yesterday was to begin douse the flames of the Trump years. And he started quickly. By the time the former president had settled back into his Florida resort, Biden had signed 17 executive orders, designed to undo the major changes of the MAGA agenda. One of the most important was to sign the US back into the Paris climate accord. He also reversed the ban on people travelling from certain Middle Eastern countries, and stopped work on the infamous border wall with Mexico.