Biden intervention with Johnson in NI protocol row ‘significant’, Taoiseach says

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has described the intervention by US president Joe Biden in the disagreement between Britain and the European Union as “significant” and said that it represented “a lot of common sense.”

Mr Biden will press Boris Johnson to resolve Britain’s dispute with the European Union over the Northern Ireland protocol when they meet in Cornwall on Thursday ahead of a summit of G7 leaders.

The meeting comes amid signs that talks between London and Brussels are close to collapse, with the EU warning it will retaliate with trade sanctions if Britain unilaterally breaches the agreement again.

Mr Martin told Newstalk Breakfast that it was very clear from the intervention by Mr Biden that peace on the island of Ireland was an “absolute imperative.”

“The intervention from Joe Biden’s administration is significant, but also from my perspective, represents a lot of common sense. I think the US are saying ‘sort out this issue, we’re very clear from a United States perspective that the Good Friday Agreement, peace on the island is an absolute imperative and that the protocol is a contributor to that. You’ve signed up to it, adhere to it.”

Mr Martin also said that he was confident there would not be checks on EU goods entering Northern Ireland. When asked if Mr Johnson could be trusted, Mr Martin said: “I think we can ultimately do that.”

EU remedial measures

Meanwhile European Union leaders are to press Britain to implement the checks between Britain and Northern Ireland that were agreed in Brexit negotiations at a meeting of the G7 in Cornwall, warning the bloc is prepared to take “remedial measures” to ensure compliance.

The EU had “bent over backwards” for years in negotiations to find a solution to reconcile Brexit with the need to avoid a hard border, Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen told a press conference ahead of the summit of major powers.

But she described “fundamental gaps” in the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol, including a failure to build infrastructure and give officials access to IT systems.

“We found the one and only solution,” von der Leyen said. “We have a treaty on that, a Withdrawal Agreement, it has been signed by both sides. Pacta sunt servanda,” - agreements must be kept.

“The withdrawal agreement has to be implemented completely,” Ms von der Leyen said. “We will discuss that in a trilateral meeting in Cornwall together. We are determined to do everything to protect peace and stability in Northern Ireland”

If Britain continues not to apply the agreement it had signed, the EU is prepared to resort to “remedial measures” and take the next steps in dispute mechanisms that are set out in the deal, Ms von der Leyen said. These can include fines, and the imposition of retaliatory tariffs on trade.

European Council President Charles Michel, who chairs the council of 27 national EU leaders, described growing concern among the capitals over Britain’s non-implementation of checks and suggestions that London may unilaterally choose not to comply with restrictions on imports of uncooked meats into the Single Market.

“Member states in Europe are expressing more and more worries about the current situation, because it’s indeed fundamental, it’s paramount to implement what we have decided. This is a question of rule of law,” Michel told journalists.

“We will use all the tools we have in order to make sure that we defend our interests, that we protect the integrity of the single market and that we guarantee the level playing field.”

Diplimatic rebuke

The London Times reported on Wednesday night that Mr Biden ordered US officials in Britain to issue a diplomatic rebuke to Mr Johnson’s government for endangering the peace process over Brexit. The paper said that Yael Lempert, America’s most senior diplomat in Britain, invited Brexit minister David Frost to a meeting last week at which she accused the government of “inflaming” tensions with its opposition to checks at ports in Northern Ireland.

According to a British government memo of the meeting, Ms Lempert urged Lord Frost to come to a negotiated settlement even if it meant making unpopular compromises.

“Lempert implied that the UK had been inflaming the rhetoric, by asking if we would keep it ‘cool’,” the memo said.

Ms Lempert also suggested that if Britain agreed to follow EU agrifood rules in order to minimise checks under the protocol, Mr Biden would ensure this “wouldn’t negatively affect the chances of reaching a US/UK free trade deal”.

The paper reports that Lord Frost rebuffed Ms Lempert and suggested that Mr Biden should tell the EU to pursue a “less purist” approach to implementing the Protocol.