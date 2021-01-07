Beyond Covid-19: What are the other challenges facing Government in 2021?
Brexit, Ceta and housing will all require Coalition’s careful attention in the coming months
Micheál Martin: It would be hard to overestimate the importance of vaccine delivery for the Government. It will be the most important thing the Coalition does in 2021. Photograph: Julien Behal/PA
The new year began the way the old one finished – with the Government scrambling to deal with a tsunami of Covid-19 cases as the third wave washes over a shocked country.
As Brexit beds down following the 11th hour deal before Christmas, the pandemic will dominate politics for the early part of the year. How it manages the third wave now and how effectively it rolls out the vaccination programme will decide much about this Government’s long-term fate.