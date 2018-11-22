Bertie Ahern says UK will retain strong links with Europe after Brexit

The solution to the United Kingdom’s “mess” over Brexit is not another referendum but to go where the country is headed and be linked to Europe in all but name, former taoiseach Bertie Ahern has said.

He said the British could live in the mistaken view that they were out of Europe if it made them happy.

Mr Ahern said the UK was heading “fast” in the direction of retaining strong links with Europe.

“This weekend will probably see an extension of the transition period to 2022. And after that they will still be linked to the Single Market and they will still be linked to the Customs Union, ” he said.

“So I think that is probably where they are going to end up in the period ahead.”

In an address on his career in conflict resolution at a conference organized by Resolve Ireland in Dublin, Mr Ahern said he was friends with a number of people in the British Conservative party .

However, he said the Tories were “always anti-Europe, always trouble and always the bold kid in the class”.

Mr Ahern forecast that when the Brexit issue was resolved “we will get the show on the road in Northern Ireland again”. He was referring to the ongoing stalemate at Stormont, where the power-sharing arrangement has not been in place since early 2017.

He said he had great faith in women, and women held many of the key roles in the North.

He described DUP leader Arlene Foster as “my great friend who I try to get everyone to love her, which is bloody difficult”.

He said he liked Ms Foster. “I understand Arlene’s position and I always try to defend her.

“If somebody tried to kill my father and shot my favourite uncle I am not sure I would want to put my arms around them either.”

He said Ms Foster had her own internal difficulties in her party.

Mr Ahern told the conference he had found it hard to get to like former Ulster Unionist Party leader David Trimble although ultimately he did get to like him.

He said Mr Trimble used to berate him.

“He would come into a room and lose it. He would throw things up, roar, shout, go mad, call me everything. And then he would walk around the room, calm down and come back and say sorry.”

Mr Ahern said he devised a method for dealing with such outbursts which involved picking a spot on the wall and try to memorize all 20 teams in the English football premiership.

Mr Ahern said when he was taoiseach he led minority governments or coalitions with the Progressive Democrats, and negotiations were part of his life.

He said he always had a good experience working with Mary Harney when she was leader of the Progressive Democrats.

“Dealing with Michael McDowell could sometimes be more difficult, depending on which day of the week it was,” he said. Mr McDowell succeeded Ms Harney as party leader in late 2006.

Mr Ahern said for the last 10 years he had been involved in dealing with conflicts around the world, from the Basque Country to Ukraine and Papua New Guinea.

He said in the Basque conflict the exact same model as the Irish peace process had been followed in securing a ceasefire and decommissioning of arms.

“Dealing with the Spanish government was far more difficult than dealing with the British government as far as trying to get a settlement.”

He said he had been involved in eastern Ukraine for the last number of years. He said he was a few miles away when the Malaysian airways passenger plane was brought down by Russian militia.

“Ukraine is an interesting thing. You don’t solve anything without [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and he is not interesting in solving it.”

“Putin is right that there are no Russian soldiers directly in eastern Ukraine but there are half a million on the border. So that is his definition of not interfering.”

He said the situation was impossible because of the situation in Russia. He said the government in Kiev were very good people “but controlled by Russian oligarchs in one form or another”.

Mr Ahern also said he had been involved in dealing with the Kurds. He said he knew the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan but that he had turned into a total dictator following the failed coup in Turkey.

Mr Ahern described the coup as a “funny coup” and said there were questions about how much of a coup it really was.

“One army plane flew across, dropped a few bombs, missed the target or most of them and then they didn’t arrest or catch anybody . And then Erdogan has taken over and turned into a total dictator.”