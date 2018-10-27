Bertie Ahern, Donald Trump, Dustin the Turkey get preferences in spoiled votes

US president Donald Trump, former taoiseach Bertie Ahern, Dublin football manager Jim Gavin and Dustin the Turkey were among the vote getters in the presidential election.

They may not have been candidates but they were the preferred option for a number of frustrated or annoyed voters, who chose to spoil their vote by writing a non-candidate’s name on their ballot paper.

One voter casting their ballot in the presidential election chose former taoiseach Bertie Ahern, writing “would prefer Bertie, 2025?”. File photograph: Brenda Fitzsimons.

Investigative journalist and would-be candidate Gemma O’Doherty secured spoiled votes in a variety of constituencies including 50 in Dublin West. “She’s giving Gavin Duffy a run for his money,” a count official quipped.

Ms O’Doherty received a county council nomination from Laois to run for the presidency, but it was three short of the four required to contest the election.

Gemma O'Doherty.

She also received a vote in Dublin North-West where one ballot paper was scrawled with the words “Freedom of Choice” and her name written underneath.

Others chose Mr Ahern, with one voter writing “would prefer Bertie, 2025?” and another “Trump, Donald 1”with a drawing of a stickman beside it.

Another voter in the constituency wrote “Jim Gavin Up the Dubs”.

Wicklow recorded a total of 488 spoiled votes with remarks such as “all useless”, “no to everybody” and “no to abortion” – in the constituency of Minister for Health Simon Harris.

One Meath East voter showed a preference for Dustin the Turkey while another favoured Liverpool’s striker Mohamed Salah. Mr Trump also featured as he did in a number of other constituencies.

Comments on other spoiled votes in the constituency ranged from the polite ‘No thanks’ to ‘they’re all sh***e’ and included ‘None of the above’ and ‘Waste of time’.

A failure to stamp presidential election voting papers in the Galway West constituency resulted in a large number of votes having to be discounted.

The total invalid poll in Galway West was 575 votes, and it is understood this included several hundred papers which had been correctly filled out, but which had been rendered invalid by not being stamped at polling stations.

Spoiled votes in western constituencies including one ballot paper with a vote cast for Donald Trump from a box in Ballindine, south Mayo.

Other messages on ballot papers which had to be discounted ranged from “waste of money” to several anti-abortion sentiments. A number of papers had “Christ is King” and several other religious messages inscribed.

Tally volunteers also noticed that indelible marker was used on some papers, rather than the pencil provided at polling stations.

As the votes were counted in each constituency the number of spoiled votes rose accordingly and are expected to be about 1.5 per cent of the vote.