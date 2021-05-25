Belarusian sanctions firmly on agenda as EU leaders meet in Brussels

Inside Politics: Democratic countries ‘have to stand up’ to authoritarianism, says Martin

Cormac McQuinn Political Correspondent

Taoiseach Micheal Martin at EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels. Photograph: Olivier Hoslet, Pool via AP

Taoiseach Micheal Martin at EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels. Photograph: Olivier Hoslet, Pool via AP

The scrambling of a Belarusian Mig-29 fighter jet to escort a Ryanair aircraft to Minsk put the regime of “Europe’s last dictator”, Alexander Lukashenko, firmly on the agenda for leaders gathered in Brussels.

European Council members had been expecting a summit dominated by Covid-19, with some discussions on climate change, Russia and post-Brexit relations with the UK.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.