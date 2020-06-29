Barry Cowen defends geographic spread of Cabinet posts

New Minister for Agriculture and the Marine Barry Cowen has defended the lack of Cabinet places in the west and northwest.

“It’s always a great challenge to get a geographical spread across the Ministries, but ultimately this is a national government. I’m Minister for Agriculture and the Marine, not for the midlands, but for the whole country,” he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

Mr Cowen said the Government will build on “the already strong environmental credentials” that the Irish agriculture sector has held over the last number of years.

“I think the best way in which this Government can move in relation to agriculture and the marine, the best future is aligning its production systems with consumer sentiment and environmental ambition, investment in technology and innovation that improves economic and environmental efficiency, and that is the path that we would hope to pave for this sector,” he said.

There was unity among the three parties in recognising the huge contribution that is made by agriculture and its impact on the economy, Mr Cowen said, ading it was imperative the country’s strong environmental credentials be recognised.

Building blocks needed to be put in place to improve efficiencies, to improve environmental efficiency but not to the detriment of the industry, the Minister added.

“I as Minister in this Government need to maintain and continue to drive the ambition within the sector. My ambition is matched by the ambition that is contained in the programme for government –- today I will be meeting my counterparts throughout Europe, and we’ll be making that point to the Commission and to other member States.”

The Minister was asked about the health of his brother, former taoiseach Brian Cowen and his reaction to the Cabinet appointment. “My brother, no more than anybody else’s brother, was hugely proud and delighted to see my appointment.

“It is particularly poignant for him, but he continues to make progress. He is very much involved with me in my career; he helped and assisted me even through his illness. He’s making a steady recovery thankfully and hopes to be home with us in the coming weeks and months and we look forward to that.”