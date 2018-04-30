Barnier told NI businesses have no interest in borders

Business leaders have told Michel Barnier they have no interest in borders being erected on the island or between Ireland and Britain.

By the time the EU’s chief negotiator had arrived at the Intertrade Ireland (ITI) cross-border business development agency in Newry at around 3.30pm on Monday, Mr Barnier had tired of answering questions about DUP discontent with him.

It had been suggested he does not understand unionisim and is not an “honest broker” in the Brexit negotiations.

On how difficult it may be to resolve the border question amid tensions between the Government, the EU and the DUP, Mr Barnier said he “respected all opinions”.

“I don’t want to engage or begin any kind of polemics with Arlene Foster,” he said.

At a brief press conference, Mr Barnier told reporters he was “working for no border” and welcomed the opportunity to engage with a diverse group of business leaders from both sides of the border in Newry.

On the suggestion the UK does not have a full understanding of the challenges Brexit poses for manufacturing and agriculture in Northern Ireland, Mr Barnier said: “I am aware of these concerns, it’s the reason why I am here.”

He also said he was pleased to visit Newry in the context of “difficult, complex and extraordinary negotiation of the Brexit”.

And he spoke of the EU’s agreement with the UK government “to maintain the Belfast Agreement in all its dimensions, protect and maintain the all-island economy and the various co-operations . . .”

Concerns

Stephen Kelly from Manufacturing NI said business representatives had never had the opportunity to meet with representatives from the EU side directly involved in negotiations so he was pleased to have the chance to reflect members concerns about Brexit.

“Today was critically important for Mr Barnier and his team to understand that the business community has a view and a voice and it needs that to be heard in these negotiations,” he said.

“And the business community isn’t afraid of the backstop provided that the unfettered access to the UK market continues and we wanted to make sure the negotiators from the EU really understood the importance of the UK market to businesses here as well as the importance of the all-island and European market.”

Mr Kelly says the Great Britain and Republic markets are highly valued by the business community in the North and there needed to be greater understanding, “there is only one group of people going to make Brexit a success and that is the business community”.

“When it comes to the Brexit constitutional question we want a reset back to January 2016,” he said.

“We have no interest in borders being erected on the island or between the islands.

“The business community is really clear, it needs to retain completely free access to the single market and customs union, it needs completely free access to the UK market and if we do that we will become one of the most attractive regions in the world in which to invest — and that is what is at stake.”

Manufacturing

Mr Kelly claimed one in four jobs in Northern Ireland “directly and indirectly depend on a manufacturing wage”. He said Brexit is more of a challenge to the manufacturing and agriculture industries in the North than in Britain and that the UK government does not fully appreciate this. “We wanted to make sure Mr Barnier understood those sectors we have, stretching right across Northern Ireland not just border communities,” he said.

Paul O’Sullivan, deputy chair of the ITI board said “Brexit had galvanised the work of ITI”.

“ITI is of course a Good Friday (Belfast Agreement) institution. It works exceptionally well with great economic impact.

“Members are drawn from all sides of the political spectrum and both sides of the border.

“At the present time because the Northern Ireland Ministerial Council is not in session, because Stormont isn’t in session we are finding it extremely hard to get nominations (for board members) approved.

“The process requires the Ministerial Council which makes the work very, very difficult.

“We would hope some flexibility could be found on that issues while respecting the procedures.”

Mr O’Sullivan, dean of Dublin Institute of Technology (DIT) business school, said it had a number of really good programmes starting with a voucher scheme to initiate Brexit preparations for small companies.

“And particularly excellent work has been done by the executive in building a website which actually provides fact rather than just noise,” he said.

“Facts are vital for small companies so people know exactly what the likely tariff and non-tarriff implications of Brexit are in their sector.”