Ballinamore group claims Government has paused asylum seeker plans

A community group protesting against accommodation for up to 130 asylum seekers in a Co Leitrim town has claimed the Government has agreed to pause its plans.

Demonstrators had been expected to continue their campaign against the use of apartments in Ballinamore with some fearing there would be no resolution to the “stand-off”.

Minister of State for Integration David Stanton met with its representatives in Dublin on Thursday.

The group’s spokesman Gordon Hughes told Shannonside Radio they were pleased with the meeting and welcomed the Minister’s commitment to reappraise the situation.

“We had what I felt was [a] robust but constructive meeting,” he told the station.

“We outlined our concerns to him and we felt he certainly was listening to us. We met with him for over an hour and a half and we outlined the various issues we had and how we hoped to engage constructively with the Government in relation to this.

“In the interim the Minister agreed to pause any further developments at that location until he has had time to have further discussions with his officials.”

A spokesman for the department could not be reached early on Friday.

Campaigners

Campaigners said on Friday they would continue their protest in the town.

Leitrim county councillor Enda McGloin said he was not optimistic a stand-off between the Department of Justice and some residents would be resolved.

Speaking after the meeting Mr McGloin said volunteers were rostered until December 24th to protest outside the apartments.

He said it was positive that Mr Stanton was engaging in the community but that he was “a bit concerned that that there could be a stand-off” over the matter as “not one person has lobbied me to say this [centre] is a good thing”.

It is understood that Mr Stanton indicated that 130 was the maximum capacity of the proposed centre, but not necessarily the number that would be placed there. He is also understood to have stressed that apartments where families could support each other while living independently were considered a better option that direct provision centres, which campaigners have criticised for being inhumane.

Nearly 400 people have signed up to man the round-the-clock protest in Ballinamore over the department’s plan, with locals concerned about a lack of consultation over the move and that the town of some 900 people does not have the facilities to take in more than 100 new residents.

Far-right speech

Sinn Féin TD for Sligo-Leitrim Martin Kenny told the Dáil on Thursday far-right speech and tone had “taken root among people who would otherwise be decent and reasonable”.

He said the genuine concerns that people have about education or health services being stretched when it comes to asylum seekers arriving “are being twisted into reasons to be empowered”.

Mr Kenny criticised those “who peddle far-right ideology” as he described shipping containers and trucks as the coffin ships of the 21st century following the deaths of 39 migrants in a container found in Essex on Wednesday.

He said “one of those people was the last to die and watched 38 die before them. This is an unimaginable horror.”

Mr Kenny said Ireland had its own tragic history in this regard and that “the owners of the coffin ships exploited Irish immigrants by cramming them into holds and under the decks”. He said tackling criminal gangs behind people smuggling must be prioritised.

He claimed “it is the secretaries and chairs of Fine Gael branches and even Fine Gael councillors who lead the protests to block” direct provision centres despite it being Government policy to develop such facilities to house asylum applicants.

Hate speech

He said it was “absolutely outrageous that hate speech is becoming normalised and is allowed to become normalised, and it is”.

“And those of us who are victims of it and getting the text message and threats are not going to stand down. We need to stand firm. And we need to know that the people who are putting the policies in place are also going to stand firm.”

Tánaiste Simon Coveney paid tribute to Mr Kenny for the stand he was taking in relation to Ballinamore and said elected representatives had a duty to stand firm and “educate and convince people of the dangers of that indirect prejudice and what it produces”.