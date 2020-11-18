Bad week for Government, good week for The Irish Times

This morning we will put what might normally come last first. But from our perspective it’s such good news that it is hard (actually not possible) to resist blowing our own trumpet.

The irreplaceable and irrepressible Miriam Lord has been named as Political Journalist of the Year in the Newsbrand awards for her consistently brilliant writing – she must have more best journalist gongs at this stage than Meryl Streep has Oscars and Baftas.