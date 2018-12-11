Backstop means no forward motion for Theresa May
Inside Politics: May begins whirlwind tour of European capitals to rescue her withdrawal treaty
Britain’s prime minister Theresa May in the House of Commons on December 10th. She told the house that a vote on her Brexit deal would be deferred. Photograph: Getty Images
Political commentators should be loathe to make predictions because they tend to be as good at it as a flipped coin is at showing heads every time.
That said, the shambles that unveiled in Westminster yesterday was so predictable, so patently obvious, so inevitable, leading everyone to utter the phrase “I told you so”.