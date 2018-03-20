Austin Stack calls for resignation of Máire Devine over tweet

The son of murdered prison officer Brian Stack has called for the resignation of Sinn Féin Senator Máire Devine.

Sinn Féin suspended Dublin-based Senator Máire Devine for three months after she retweeted a post by the anonymous @rnerrionstreet Twitter account referring to Brian Stack as a “sadist prison officer”.

Mr Stack, a senior officer in Portlaoise prison, was shot in Dublin in 1983 by a member of the IRA. He died 18 months later.

Austin Stack said Ms Devine’s behaviour falls below the standard expected of people in elected office.

Sinn Féin moved quite cynically “to get the issue off the table,” he told RTE’s Today with Sean O’Rourke show.

He pointed out that the Sinn Féin TD Peadar Toibín had been suspended for six months for voting with his conscience and he thought the three month suspension of Senator Devine was too little in comparison.

“Senator Devine brought the Oireachtas in disrepute.”

He said he had been made aware of the tweet from the parody account and subsequently saw that Senator Devine had retweeted it.

“I asked her if she had no shame and she said she didn’t.”

Mr Stack said there was “a sense of arrogance” in her response to him about raising the issue, saying he was being sensitive.

There had not been an apology directly from her, he said. The apology had come from the Sinn Féin press office.

Mr Stack also claimed that another Sinn Féin representative in Stillorgan had also retweeted the parody account and no action had been taken against her.

“The wider issue here is that there have to be standards.”