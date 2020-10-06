Assisting in suicide is a ‘false exercise of compassion’, bishop says

Assisting in suicide is a “false exercise of compassion” and tolerance of the practice is “flawed in its moral judgement”, a bishop has said in light of the proposed Dying with Dignity legislation.

Bishop of Cloyne William Crean added that introducing the bill during a pandemic is “disingenuous and unneccesary”.

Bishop Crean was speaking following the introduction of a bill on the right to die by People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny. TDs will later this week vote on the proposed legislation, which will allow people who are terminally ill to decide the timing of their own death and avail of assistance to end their lives.

In his homily for ‘Day for Life’ on Sunday, the bishop spoke out against the bill.

“Is it not a contradiction of enormous magnitude to introduce a bill of this nature in the middle of a pandemic? If the frail and elderly were fearful and anxious due to the virus, they have an added legitimate concern as to how much value is really placed on their life and their lifetime’s contribution to society,” he said.

“Our treatment of the vulnerable is the judgement of our humanity. Assisting in suicide is a false exercise of compassion and tolerance of its practice is flawed in its moral judgement.”

Bishop Crean added that he prays for the “blessing of the gifts of the Holy Spirit on all who make these critical decisions on our behalf”.

The bishop drew comparisons between the bill and the repeal of the Eighth Amendment.

“We know only too well these days how fragile life is. It is not too long ago since the right to life of the unborn was compromised. The argumentation was that abortion would be limited and rare,” he said.

“That the first year of the legislation registered 6666. That is not what was promised. Would you believe again in the promises of those politicians? I do not.”

He added that the “one certainty” in life is eventual death.

“In life’s journey there are many who fall victim to a terminal illness – which generates great sadness, anxiety, anger and pain. With the advancement of palliative care, the medical and nursing professions along with appropriate pain management render outstanding service and care to those who are terminally ill.”

The bill was debated in the Dáil last week, and a vote is expected to be held this week on whether to allow it to progress to the next stage.

The Government has proposed setting up a special committee to examine the area of assisted suicide over the next 12 months.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said assisting someone to die is very complex and gives rise to medical, ethical and moral issues, as well as criminal justice and constitutional issues.

She said consideration must also be given to the vital public interest of protecting vulnerable people who might be at risk of abuse.

Mr Kenny said there were adequate safeguards in place as the person must have capacity, and two doctors would have to verify the terminal illness.

Sinn Féin and Labour have said they would support Mr Kenny’s bill at this stage in order to allow for further scrutiny.

Meanwhile, CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan, who is terminally ill, has also expressed support for the bill.