Ashes of €1.6m Sinn Féin donor buried in west Belfast

An Englishman who left £1.5 million (€1.68 million)to Sinn Féin in his will had his ashes buried in west Belfast, according to the Irish News.

The party received the windfall from William E Hampton, who had been living in Wales. The money was paid in two instalments of £1 million and £500,000 in April and May.

The contribution is the largest donation given to a political party in Northern Ireland.

William Edward Hamption's will

Mr Hampton, who was not married and had no children, left some money to friends and acquaintances, but the main beneficiary of the will was Sinn Féin.

It is understood that he spent some time living in Ireland and was a long-time supporter of the party before his death on January of last year at his home in Pembrokeshire. He was 82-year-old.

The Irish News said Mr Hampton’s headstone is in Hannahstown Cemetery. It reads: “True friend of Ireland. Remembered by his friends and comrades in Sinn Féin.”

It is understood that an interment ceremony took place last year and was attended by senior members of Sinn Féin.

The TUV leader Jim Allister has written to the National Crime Agency over the donation. He has asked for the agency to investigate the donation. - PA