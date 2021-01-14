As the dust settles on the mother and baby homes report, the backlash grows
Inside Politics: Many women and adopted children are still fighting for access to information about their lives and past
‘The shame was not theirs – it was ours. It was our shame that we did not show them the respect and compassion which we as a country owed them’
Good morning.
As the dust settles on the State apology delivered by Taoiseach Micheál Martin after the release of the mother and baby homes report, Miriam Lord reflects on the “articulate anger” expressed in the Dáil.